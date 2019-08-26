Velcro Companies Invests in Students Who May Take Us to the Moon in 2024

To help students get set up on campus, Velcro Companies is awarding two students with $2,500 each to use towards expenses during the upcoming school year. Winners will also receive a package of VELCRO® Brand products to help organize their study spaces. Some of these students may go on to work on the Artemis program and help get us walking on the moon again in 2024.

Two college or university student winners will be selected, one from anywhere in the United States and second from the Boston area — home to one of the largest student populations in the country and near Velcro Companies' hometown of Manchester, N.H.

How to Enter (Please see Official Rules for eligibility)

It's easy! Beginning today through Sept. 23, 2019:

Step 1: Visit www.velcro.com

Step 2: Share the Walk Off The Earth cover of Walking on the Moon to Facebook from velcro.com.

Step 3: Enter Your Details on velcro.com.

"Known for its strength, reliability, durability and versatility, VELCRO Brand products make it easy to organize and simplify people's lives," said Andrew Ellis, Vice President – Marketing, Velcro Companies. "As students make their way back to campus and we look to our return to the moon in 2024, it's important that we help prepare future generations who will play an important role in getting us to there again. We want to lift some of the burden off college students, so they can stay organized and focused on their personal and academic missions."

Maker of VELCRO Brand fasteners, Velcro Companies is one of a few companies whose products actually landed on the moon in 1969, playing an integral part in the successful mission. Velcro Companies commissioned multiplatinum, Juno Awarding winning artist Walk Off the Earth to release the video in July, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the lunar landing and its contributions to the success of the mission. The music video showcases VELCRO Brand fasteners used as instruments to create the iconic sound of the versatile fasteners that helped make the moon landing possible.

VELCRO Brand in Space

During the 1969 Apollo 11 mission, NASA repeatedly turned to Velcro Companies to design and engineer an extensive range of hook and loop fasteners that could help ensure mission success and solve certain challenges in space travel, such as extreme environments, zero gravity and limited dexterity in space suits. Approximately 3,300 square inches of VELCRO Brand fasteners were used on the Apollo 11 command and lunar modules. VELCRO Brand hook and loop applications included: securing instruments to space suits, astronauts' feet in boots, watch straps, heat shields, and more.

VELCRO Brand hook and loop fasteners are strong, reliable, durable and versatile enough to help put a man on the moon. Those VELCRO Brand products with the same space-tested technology provide consumers with endless possibilities, grounded in everyday life and will help achieve the goal of returning to the moon in 2024 with the Artemis program.

For more information on VELCRO Brand fasteners and to watch the Walk Off The Earth video, visit www.velcro.com.

About Velcro Companies

Velcro Companies is a technology-driven, global organization providing versatile, strong, reliable and durable fastening solutions that solve problems in simple, elegant and surprising ways. VELCRO® Brand products are used by businesses and consumers around the world and can be found in the Transportation, Medical, Packaging, Construction, Personal Care and Industrial markets. We have a heritage of innovation spanning more than 60 years and hold more than 400 active patents and numerous trademarks, including the VELCRO® trademark. To buy genuine VELCRO® Brand products and find out more about our company, visit www.velcro.com.

For more information:

Alyssa Schor

Zeno Group

Alyssa.Schor@zenogroup.com

(312) 396-9713

SOURCE Velcro Companies

Related Links

https://www.velcro.com

