Velis Real Estate Tech Receives Growth Investment to Accelerate International Expansion of its Singu Platform and Drive Real Estate Digital Transformation and Facilitate ESG Reporting

Velis Real Estate Tech

22 Jun, 2023, 07:00 ET

KRAKÓW, Poland, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Velis Real Estate Tech, one of the fastest growing PropTech SaaS companies in Europe, announced today a significant growth investment from a group of international investors. Additionally, Velis' leadership team with be strengthened by new management and introduction of an experienced Board of Directors. This marks a significant milestone in Velis' journey toward revolutionizing the digitalization of the real estate industry.

The investment will facilitate Velis' focus on growth across strategic areas of the company. This includes expanding its presence in the United States and Western Europe, as well as accelerating the development and deployment of its flagship Singu platform. Currently, the company provides integrated facility and access management software solutions to over 350 enterprise clients in over 30 countries, covering more than a billion square feet of real estate assets.

Empowering Real Estate Digitalization and ESG Reporting

In the era of accelerated real estate digitalization and increasing emphasis on ESG reporting, Velis is dedicated to providing unparalleled service to its global client base. The company strives to enhance building efficiency, optimize resource management, elevate safety and security standards, facilitate informed decision-making, and support clients in reaching their emission targets and Net Zero Carbon objectives – all possible thanks to its integrated Singu platform.

"We are on a journey to improve and digitize all aspects of managing real estate assets, and we are just getting started," said Adam Penkala, Co-Founder of Velis. "We are thrilled to welcome Pawel Malon and Marek Jakubow to our management team, along with a number of incredible shareholders from all over the world. We look forward to leveraging their knowledge and expertise as we seek to continue to scale the company rapidly."

"We are excited to partner with the team at Velis and focus on helping the Company fulfill its vision to become a global leader in providing best-in-class building and facility management software solutions, and advanced ESG reporting capabilities, to its global real estate clients," said Pawel Malon. "We firmly believe in Velis' team, values and product, and we are thrilled to support the company during its next phase of growth," added Marek Jakubow.

About Velis Real Estate Tech

Velis Real Estate Tech is a leading SaaS provider of facility and access management software solutions. Velis empowers the real estate industry to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increase safety and security, and drive value for property owners, managers, and tenants. The Singu platform revolutionizes the way properties are managed by combining cloud-based technology, IoT sensors, comprehensive ESG reporting, advanced AI analytics, and building security management infrastructure. With a track record of success in over 30 countries, Velis is at the forefront of the PropTech sector, paving the way for digital transformation in the real estate space.

Velis Real Estate Tech reçoit un investissement de croissance pour accélérer l'expansion internationale de sa plateforme Singu, stimuler la transformation numérique de l'immobilier et faciliter la génération de rapports sur les critères ESG

