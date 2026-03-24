Vella Bioscience Reveals Bold Rebrand - An Unapologetic Approach to Championing Women's Sexual Vitality and Hormonal Wellness

Leading with plant-powered, clinical-grade innovation, Vella reintroduces Meltwater™ and Everslide™ to further its mission with greater clarity and differentiation

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vella Bioscience, a pioneering female health company advancing clinically driven solutions in women's hormonal, sexual, and intimate health, today announced a significant milestone: the debut of its refreshed brand identity alongside two evolved product launches: Meltwater™ and Everslide™. This next phase reinforces Vella's commitment to science-led innovation across every stage of a woman's hormonal life.

Vella Bioscience Meltwater Vella Bioscience Everslide

"Western medicine was built on the study of men's bodies, and women have been navigating the gaps ever since," said Carolyn Wheeler, Co-Founder and CEO of Vella Bioscience. "Too often, real symptoms like hormonal dryness and discomfort are dismissed as inevitable parts of aging or stress, when the science tells a different story. At Vella, we believe women deserve better answers, better science, and better solutions - and we're here to deliver exactly that."

Vella's rebrand is a statement. A woman's relationship with her body is not a problem to fix or a moment to optimize - it is layered, evolving, and entirely her own. Vella's refreshed identity was built to reflect that: the full, complicated, beautiful reality of what it means to live in a woman's body. With updated packaging designed for the full arc of women's lives, Vella doubles down on its founding belief that pleasure is biology and women deserve science built around it.

"Women shouldn't have to search in the shadows for solutions to their own biology," said Joy Allen-Altimare, President of Vella Bioscience. "With this rebrand and the evolution of Meltwater and Everslide, we're bringing clinically grounded solutions into the open—where women can see them, talk about them, and access them without hesitation."

Whether it's perimenopause, menopause, postpartum recovery, antidepressant use, cancer treatment, or periods of stress, these physiological shifts impact female arousal – a response driven by blood flow, tissue elasticity, and natural lubrication. As estrogen levels fluctuate, blood flow may decrease, and tissue could become thinner, impacting comfort and sensitivity.

Built on the belief that comfort and intimacy are equally essential, Vella's updated product system reflects this biological reality:

Meltwater ($28) is a water-based vaginal emollient designed for daily hydration and barrier support. Powered by hyaluronic acid and soothing aloe vera, it's designed for daily use, helps replenish moisture, ease dryness and irritation, and support comfort across hormonal life stages.

Everslide ($24) is a silicone-based lubricant designed to reduce friction during intimate moments. Unlike daily moisturizers, Everslide forms a smooth, protective barrier that minimizes friction during partnered or solo moments.

Meltwater hydrates and restores moisture. Everslide glides and reduces friction. Together, they support how female arousal actually works, through blood flow, tissue response, and natural lubrication.

Vella products, like Meltwater and Everslide, are available at select premium retailers such as Lemon Laine, Cos Bar, Amazon and at www.vellabio.com.

About Vella Bioscience, Inc.

Vella Bioscience, Inc. is a female health innovator dedicated to advancing women's sexual, hormonal, and intimate wellness through rigorous science and proprietary biotechnology. Built on scientific rigor and developed by the same team behind Viagra® and Cialis®, Vella addresses critical gaps in women's health research with products designed to empower women through education and evidence-based care. The company launched the category-first Vella Pleasure Serum, giving women unprecedented agency over their sexual experiences through a science-backed, hormone-free approach. To learn more, visit www.vellabio.com.

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SOURCE Vella Bioscience