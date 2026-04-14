Vella Bioscience Brings Precision to CBD With Pleasurewave™

Grounded in female arousal physiology, Vella's hero clinical‑grade arousal serum applies a more precise, performance‑led approach to CBD in intimate wellness

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Though conversations around women's pleasure are slowly opening up, the gap between awareness and access remains. Most "solutions" designed to support the full continuum of desire, arousal, and pleasure - particularly amid hormonal change - have yet to catch up. Dialogue alone is not enough: women need real, reliable solutions that support the full continuum of desire, arousal, and pleasure. This is where Vella Bioscience, the pioneering female health company built to address long-overlooked gaps in women's sexual wellness, has focused its work. At the core of this mission is Pleasurewave™, Vella's first clinical-grade arousal serum, which applies a precise, biology-led approach to CBD to support the physiological realities of female pleasure.

Vella Bioscience's Pleasurewave

As CBD has become increasingly associated with intimacy, particularly among women navigating hormonal transition, Vella uses a science-led approach grounded in biological intent, formulation discipline, and transparency over trend. CBD is often discussed as a single ingredient, yet its form and composition vary widely. Full-spectrum extracts can fluctuate significantly in CBD concentration and include secondary compounds without consistent purpose. Pleasurewave is formulated using CBD isolate, a highly purified form of cannabidiol processed to remove all other cannabinoids, plant material, waxes, and terpenes, leaving behind only pure CBD. This allows Vella to formulate with greater consistency and control.

"We're at a moment where women are finally being invited into the conversation around pleasure, but they're still being underserved when it comes to solutions," said Carolyn Wheeler, Co-Founder and CEO of Vella Bioscience. "Pleasurewave was created to close that gap by giving women a more precise and reliable tool to support arousal and sensation, especially at times when their bodies may need more support."

Pleasurewave contains CBD isolate and it is stabilized through Vella's proprietary biotech liposome system (LPTv1) process which works to maintain its stability over time, reflecting the company's research-driven approach to formulation.

"Female arousal involves complex vascular and neurological processes," said Dr. Harin Padma-Nathan, Chief Medical Officer at Vella Bioscience. "Pleasurewave is designed to support these underlying mechanisms through targeted, localized delivery, helping enhance blood flow and sensory response where it matters most."

The CBD isolate used in Pleasurewave contains no detectable THC, directly addressing common concerns around drug testing, stigma, and psychoactive effects. Vella's position is clear: intimacy should feel intentional, not tentative.

Product Overview: Pleasurewave™

Pleasurewave ($55 MSRP) is a clinical-grade arousal serum engineered with Vella's patented liposomal delivery technology, designed to support female arousal through targeted, localized application, particularly when hormonal shifts impact blood flow, tissue responsiveness, and sensation.

Pleasurewave uses Vella's liposomal delivery system to encapsulate CBD isolate, enhancing skin penetration and enabling delivery to smooth muscle and nerve-dense structures within the clitoral network. This localized delivery supports vasodilation and sensory responsiveness: two important physiological components of arousal.

Nano-encapsulated CBD isolate is delivered to the smooth muscle beneath the skin, a critical but often overlooked aspect of arousal.

By supporting healthy blood flow and relaxing this tissue, Pleasurewave helps restore the body's natural rhythm of sensation

Free from cooling agents or numbing effects, the formula includes Vitamin E to soothe sensitive skin, monk fruit extract for antioxidant support, and a clean, oil-free, microbiome-friendly base designed for compatibility with condoms, toys, and daily intimacy.

In clinical studies, 90% of participants reported improvement in at least one aspect of sexual pleasure, particularly among women navigating perimenopause, menopause, stress, or other hormonal shifts.

"Pleasurewave plays a central role within the broader Vella portfolio," said Joy Allen-Altimare, President of Vella Bioscience. "It was designed to support a critical moment in a woman's experience when desire may be present, but the body needs assistance to respond. By offering targeted, reliable arousal support, Pleasurewave helps create greater confidence, connection, and ease in intimate experiences."

Vella's Pleasurewave is available at select premium retailers such as Lemon Laine, Cos Bar, Amazon and at www.vellabio.com.

About Vella Bioscience, Inc.

Vella Bioscience, Inc. is a female health innovator dedicated to advancing women's sexual, hormonal, and intimate wellness through rigorous science and proprietary biotechnology. Built on scientific rigor and developed by the same team behind Viagra® and Cialis®, Vella addresses critical gaps in women's health research with products designed to empower women through education and evidence-based care. The company launched the category-first Vella Pleasure Serum, giving women unprecedented agency over their sexual experiences through a science-backed, hormone-free approach. To learn more, visit www.vellabio.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Vella Bioscience