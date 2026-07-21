The Live Your Fandom campaign, established by Velo and the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 ® Team, returns for 2026 to bring more moments of originality to motorsport by championing authentic fandom and delivering unparallelled experiences throughout the F1 season

LONDON, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Velo and the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1® Team are giving fans the keys to their wildest dreams with the launch of a global competition for the second half of the 2026 F1 season. Starting today, adult Velo & motorsport fans are invited to share their most creative and original fan dreams, for the opportunity to see them brought to life later in the season as fan-inspired unforgettable experiences*.

Velo and McLaren Mastercard Formula 1® Team Launch Global Competition to Make Motorsport Fans Ultimate Dreams a Reality Speed Speed

Whether it's spending a night sleeping amongst historic cars at the iconic McLaren Technology Centre, designing custom merchandise, or sitting down for dinner with McLaren Mastercard Formula 1® Team CEO Zak Brown - no dream is too big. This year's competition is built entirely around turning fan imagination into reality, with original ideas to put fans front and centre.

The competition marks the return of the Live Your Fandom campaign, where for a second year, Velo - the leading nicotine pouch brand in Europe** made for true originals - has joined forces with the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1® Team to bring more moments of originality to motorsport fans.

To get the wheels turning, McLaren Mastercard Formula 1® Team drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have teamed up for a launch film, calling on fans to think bigger, dream louder, and get their boldest ideas on the grid. Packed with cheeky nods to iconic Formula 1 moments and fan-favourite inside jokes, the film challenges fans to submit the dream experience they've always wanted to see brought to life.

Throughout the season, Velo and McLaren will be bringing a selection of fans' dream experiences to life, along with plenty of surprises in store to reward the community of dedicated fans.

Reflecting on the Live Your Fandom campaign, Lou McEwen, Chief Marketing Officer of McLaren Racing, said: "Our fans are the lifeblood of McLaren Racing and working with partners like Velo, we are continually seeking new ways to engage and bring them closer to the team. Last season's Live Your Fandom activation was a great example of that, and we're excited to continue the campaign, offering our fans once-in-a-lifetime experiences with the team."

Malky Brown, Global Head of Partnerships & Content at BAT, commented, "We're giving fans the chance of a lifetime. Velo is all about celebrating true originals, and this competition is about letting fans drive the story. Tell us your wildest, most creative McLaren dream on social media, and we might just bring it to life!"

Through Live Your Fandom, Velo and McLaren are continuing to champion the fans who help make motorsport what it is — encouraging them to celebrate their passion, individuality and creativity like never before.

Fans can share their dream experiences by commenting on the launch film post on Velo's Instagram, and can also head to McLaren Racing's website to discover more about the groundbreaking 'Live Your Fandom' campaign and how to be part of the next chapter.*

+18 Only. This product contains nicotine and is addictive.

*T&Cs apply – and are available on Velo's Instagram,

** Notes To Editors **

** Based on Velo estimated volume share in measured retail in the following key nicotine pouch markets in Europe: Sweden, Denmark, UK, Poland and Switzerland, calculated for the year 2025.

ABOUT VELO

Originating in Scandinavia, Velo is now a leading global brand of nicotine pouches.

Nicotine pouches are small pouches that contain nicotine but not tobacco***. They're designed to be tucked between your lip and gum, where they release nicotine over a short time – this can be different from brand to brand (Velo pouches release nicotine up to 30 minutes). For adult nicotine consumers, nicotine pouches can be an alternative to cigarettes or vaping and a convenient way to use nicotine when smoking and vaping aren't appropriate. Nicotine consumers have more choices than ever, as Velo pouches also come in an assortment of flavours and nicotine strengths for different tastes and nicotine experience levels.

*** This product is not risk-free and contains nicotine, an addictive substance.

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 23 Formula 1 world championships, over 200 Formula 1 Grands Prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across four racing series. The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren Mastercard F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O'Ward, Nolan Siegel and Christian Lundgaard, and F1 Academy with Driver Development Programme members Ella Lloyd and Ella Stevens. The team also competes in the F1 Sim Racing World Championship as McLaren F1 Sim Racing Team.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

McLaren Racing – Official Website