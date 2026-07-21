Velo Med Spa Introduces Velo BreastLyft™, a Non-Surgical Approach to Breast Enhancement

Innovative treatment combines regenerative PRP Biofiller with an injectable structural adipose matrix to enhance breast volume, shape and skin quality with minimal downtime.

JENSEN BEACH, Fla., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Velo Med Spa is proud to introduce the Velo BreastLyft™, an advanced, non-surgical breast enhancement designed for women seeking fuller, more youthful-looking breasts without implants, liposuction or general anesthesia.

The customized, in-office treatment uses regenerative injectable options, including platelet-rich plasma (PRP) Biofiller and an injectable structural adipose matrix derived from carefully screened donated human tissue. Depending on the patient's anatomy and goals, these treatments may be used individually or together to restore volume, improve contour and support the appearance of healthier, firmer skin.

"Many women want to restore fullness after pregnancy, breastfeeding, weight loss or aging, but they are not interested in traditional surgery. The Velo BreastLyft™ gives appropriately selected patients a modern option for achieving subtle, natural-looking enhancement with minimal downtime."

A Personalized Approach to Breast Rejuvenation

Unlike traditional breast augmentation, the Velo BreastLyft™ does not use implants or require surgical fat harvesting. Each procedure is tailored to the patient and may help:

Restore lost breast volume

Enhance cleavage and contour

Improve the appearance of skin firmness and elasticity

Create a subtle lifting effect

Address mild asymmetry or contour irregularities

The goal is not to dramatically change the patient's appearance, but to enhance her existing shape while maintaining a natural look and feel.

PRP Biofiller Supports Natural Rejuvenation

PRP Biofiller is created from a small sample of the patient's own blood. The blood is processed to concentrate platelets and growth factors, then prepared as a thicker injectable material.

When strategically placed, PRP Biofiller may support collagen and elastin production, improve the appearance of skin texture and firmness, and promote natural tissue rejuvenation. Because it is derived from the patient's own blood, it is especially appealing to those seeking a regenerative approach.

Injectable Structural Adipose Matrix Provides Volume and Support

The Velo BreastLyft™ may also incorporate an injectable structural adipose matrix derived from donated human fat tissue. The material is processed and terminally sterilized to create a ready-to-use biologic product that provides immediate soft-tissue volume and structural support.

Traditional fat transfer requires liposuction to harvest fat from another area of the patient's body. This injectable option eliminates the fat-harvesting procedure and may be especially beneficial for patients who do not have enough body fat for conventional fat grafting.

Potential benefits include:

Immediate soft-tissue volume

Natural-looking contour enhancement

Structural support for breast shape

No implants or liposuction

An in-office procedure with minimal downtime

Candidates for the Velo BreastLyft™

The treatment may be appropriate for women who want to improve breast fullness, enhance cleavage, restore volume following breastfeeding or weight loss, or improve the appearance of breast skin and contour.

Results are generally subtler than those achieved through surgical breast augmentation. A personalized consultation is required to evaluate each patient's anatomy, medical history, expectations and treatment goals.

Advancing Regenerative Aesthetics on Florida's Treasure Coast

Velo Med Spa specializes in personalized aesthetic treatments that combine medical innovation, clinical expertise and artistry. Through advanced regenerative options such as the Velo BreastLyft™, the practice helps patients achieve natural-looking results designed to enhance - not redefine - their appearance.

To learn more or schedule a consultation, contact Velo Med Spa.

About Velo Med Spa

Velo Med Spa is an aesthetics practice in Jensen Beach, Florida, offering advanced injectable, regenerative and skin-rejuvenation treatments. Its signature approach focuses on individualized care and helping every patient look like the best version of themselves - naturally.

Individual results vary. All procedures have potential risks and are not appropriate for every patient. A medical consultation is required to determine candidacy.

SOURCE Velo Med Spa