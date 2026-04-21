Partnership Showcases Real-World Performance Advantages of Advanced Metal Additive Manufacturing

FREMONT, Calif., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Velo3D, Inc. (NASDAQ: VELO), an industry leading metal additive manufacturing company, will partner with Andretti Performance as an official sponsor and additive manufacturing technology provider for two 2026 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge events.

VELO3D and ANDRETTI PERFORMANCE PARTNER FOR 2026 IMSA MICHELIN PILOT CHALLENGE

The partnership will feature Velo3D branding on the No. 43 Andretti Performance Porsche at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, while also showcasing Velo3D's advanced manufacturing capabilities through the deployment of performance-critical components produced using its metal additive manufacturing technology.

As part of the collaboration, Velo3D designed and manufactured an aluminum CP1 radio controls mounting bracket for the No. 43 Porsche to improve rigidity and performance of critical cockpit communication and control systems. Produced using Constellium's Aheadd® CP1 aluminum alloy, a high-performance material developed for additive manufacturing and increasingly utilized in aerospace and defense applications for its lightweight, high-strength, and elevated-temperature properties, the component was optimized using generative design tools to maximize structural efficiency while minimizing weight, reflecting the late John Andretti's philosophy: "smart, but aggressive".

The collaboration serves as a real-world demonstration of how advanced additive manufacturing is transforming performance engineering through lighter, stronger, and more intelligent component design in one of the world's most demanding operating environments.

"I'm very excited to bring Velo3D into auto racing with Andretti Performance," said Jarett Andretti, driver of the No. 43 entry. "I learned about Velo3D a few years ago and have been impressed how they have pushed boundaries on propulsion engines in aerospace and defense. I'm excited to have found an opportunity for us to partner."

"Andretti embodies the same relentless pursuit of precision, performance, and innovation that defines Velo3D," said Arun Jeldi, Chief Executive Officer of Velo3D. "This partnership is more than brand alignment. It is a real-world demonstration of how advanced additive manufacturing can solve complex engineering challenges and deliver superior performance in the most demanding environments. We believe opportunities like this expand awareness of Velo3D's differentiated technology while showcasing the broader potential of additive manufacturing beyond traditional industrial markets."

About Velo3D:

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company that enables customers to build mission-critical metal parts that were previously impossible to manufacture. The fully integrated solution includes the Flow print preparation software, the Sapphire® family of printers, and the Assure quality control system—all of which are powered by Velo3D's Intelligent Fusion® manufacturing process. The company delivered its first Sapphire system in 2018 and has been a strategic partner to innovators such as Honeywell, Honda, Chromalloy, and Lam Research. Velo3D has been named as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies for 2024. For more information, please visit Velo3D.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn or X.

VELO, VELO3D, SAPPHIRE and INTELLIGENT FUSION, are registered trademarks of Velo3D, Inc.; and WITHOUT COMPROMISE, FLOW and ASSURE are trademarks of Velo3D, Inc. All Rights Reserved © Velo3D, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "will," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, without limitation, expectations regarding Mr. Suva's anticipated appointment, his expected role and contributions, and the Company's future growth and financial strategy. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Velo3D, Inc.