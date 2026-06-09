Velo3D and Aurelia Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Additive Manufacturing for Next‑Generation Gas Turbine Systems

FREMONT, Calif. and KATY, Texas, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Velo3D, Inc. (NASDAQ: VELO) ("Velo3D" or the "Company"), a leader in additive manufacturing ("AM") technology known for transforming aerospace and defense supply chains through world-class metal additive manufacturing, and Aurelia Technologies, a developer of highly efficient and fuel‑flexible small‑scale gas turbines, today announced a strategic partnership focused on advancing the use of additive manufacturing in next‑generation gas turbine systems.

Velo3D + Aurelia Technologies

The partnership supports Aurelia's broader continuous‑improvement strategy, one centered on design consolidation, faster iteration, supply chain resilience, and long‑term cost reduction.

The collaboration is important for Velo3D as it underscores the expanding role of additive manufacturing in advanced energy and propulsion systems. By partnering with an innovative turbine developer like Aurelia Technologies, Velo3D further demonstrates how its technology can accelerate product development, unlock greater design freedom, overcome traditional manufacturing constraints and strengthen resilient domestic supply chains.

Aurelia's Engineering‑Led Decision to Adopt Additive Manufacturing

As Aurelia continues to improve its turbine platforms, additive manufacturing has emerged as a practical tool to simplify designs, reduce part counts, and improve robustness in high‑temperature, high‑stress environments. Rather than pursuing complexity, Aurelia is using additive manufacturing to consolidate traditionally multi‑part assemblies into fewer, more integrated components, reducing fasteners, joints, tolerancing stack‑ups, and long‑term maintenance risk.

"Additive manufacturing allows us to simplify designs, reduce failure points, and move faster while staying grounded in proven turbomachinery fundamentals and materials science," said Karol Hricisak, PE, Director of Technology at Aurelia Technologies.

Partnership Scope and Technical Focus

Under the partnership, the companies are collaborating on a phased additive manufacturing program that includes component feasibility evaluation, material and process development, and progression toward qualification and low‑rate initial production using Velo3D's Sapphire XC platform.

Initial efforts focus on evaluating where additive manufacturing can deliver tangible benefits in performance, lead time, and manufacturability across select turbine components and high‑performance alloys, while maintaining a disciplined path toward production readiness.

Strengthening Supply Chain Resilience and Cost Structure

Beyond design and development, additive manufacturing plays a central role in Aurelia's supply chain strategy. By reducing dependence on long‑lead forgings, tooling‑intensive processes, and large inventory commitments, Aurelia is improving responsiveness to design updates and market demand while reducing working‑capital exposure.

Additive manufacturing also enables faster design iteration, allowing geometry updates or feature changes to be implemented and produced in weeks rather than months, an advantage that supports both improvement agility and long‑term lifecycle management.

Why Velo3D

Aurelia selected Velo3D based on its deep experience in metal additive manufacturing, disciplined qualification approach, and ability to support both development and scalable production. Velo3D's expertise in process parameter development, material behavior, and repeatable manufacturing workflows was a key factor in Aurelia's decision.

"Advanced energy systems are pushing the limits of traditional manufacturing," said Michelle Sidwell, Chief Revenue Officer of Velo3D. "Aurelia is taking a thoughtful, engineering‑driven approach by designing with additive manufacturing in mind from the beginning, which is where the greatest impact can be realized."

A Platform for Long‑Term Collaboration

The partnership is structured to support future expansion, including additional applications, qualification programs, and production scaling as Aurelia's platforms evolve. Both companies will continue to evaluate opportunities for deeper collaboration as the initial phases progress.

About Aurelia Technologies

Aurelia Technologies develops highly efficient, fuel‑flexible small‑scale gas turbines for industrial, municipal, and data center applications. The company combines proven turbomachinery principles with modern design and manufacturing approaches to deliver reliable, resilient power solutions.

About Velo3D

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company that enables customers to build mission-critical metal parts. The fully integrated solution includes the Flow™ print preparation software, the Sapphire® family of printers, and the Assure™ quality control system—all of which are powered by Velo3D's Intelligent Fusion® manufacturing process.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect", "estimate", "project", "budget", "forecast", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "may", "will", "could", "should", "believes", "predicts", "potential", "continue", and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected benefits of the strategic partnership between Velo3D and Aurelia Technologies, the scope, structure, timing and phases of the additive manufacturing program, progression toward qualification and low-rate initial production, anticipated improvements in performance, lead time, manufacturability, design freedom, cost structure and supply chain resilience, the potential for future expansion of the collaboration, and the Company's other expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies for the future. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year-ended December 31, 2025. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside the Company's control and are difficult to predict. The Company cautions not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, including projections, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

SOURCE Velo3D, Inc.