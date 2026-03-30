Velo3D Awarded $9.8 Million Multi-year Department of War Contract Supporting the Defense Logistics Agency

The contract establishes a flexible, rapid vehicle to acquire additively manufactured components for the nation's largest military logistics agency

FREMONT, Calif., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Velo3D, Inc. (NASDAQ: VELO), an industry leading metal additive manufacturing company has been awarded a $9.8 million, five-year Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract supporting the Defense Logistics Agency's (DLA) Joint Additive Manufacturing Acceptability (JAMA) Pilot Parts Program, an initiative aimed at accelerating adoption of additively manufactured components across Department of War sustainment operations.

The contract establishes a flexible acquisition pathway enabling DLA to procure qualified additively manufactured components to support readiness requirements across the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Space Force.

Under the award, Velo3D will deploy its industrial-scale Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF) manufacturing capability and Rapid Production Solution (RPS) framework to produce complex metal components that have historically faced long lead times, diminished manufacturing sources, or limited domestic supplier availability.

"Additive manufacturing provides the Department of War with a powerful tool to improve supply chain responsiveness and reduce sustainment risk," said Dr. Arun Jeldi, Chief Executive Officer of Velo3D. "Through this contract, Velo3D worldclass technology is supporting DLA's efforts to expand qualified additive manufacturing capacity and transition advanced manufacturing technologies into operational sustainment environments."

The JAMA Pilot Parts Program seeks to establish repeatable technical qualifications and procurement pathways for additively manufactured spare and replacement parts. The initiative supports broader Department of War efforts to strengthen supply chain resilience, address obsolescence challenges in legacy systems, and enable faster delivery of mission-critical components to operational units.

Defense logistics leaders have increasingly identified additive manufacturing as a key enabler for distributed manufacturing, reduced inventory dependence, and improved readiness across geographically dispersed forces.

Velo3D's Rapid Production Solution integrates advanced additive manufacturing systems, application engineering expertise, and distributed production capacity designed to support manufacturing requirements ranging from initial part qualification through sustained production and surge demand scenarios.

All Velo3D Sapphire® printers are assembled in the United States and capable of printing parts up to 600mm in diameter and one meter in height repeatably across the entire fleet of Velo3D Sapphire® printers. This advancement significantly expands addressable applications, enabling larger part production while offering the many benefits of LPBF technology, such as higher fidelity printing and Velo3D's best in class layer-by-layer in-situ process monitoring.

About Velo3D

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing (AM), has a unique ability to improve the way high-value metal parts are built. However, legacy metal AM has been greatly limited in its capabilities since its invention almost 30 years ago. This has prevented technology from being used to create the most valuable and impactful parts, restricting its use to specific niches where the limitations were acceptable.

Velo3D has overcome these limitations so engineers can design and print the parts they want. The company's solution unlocks a wide breadth of design freedom and enables customers in space exploration, aviation, power generation, energy, and semiconductors to innovate the future in their respective industries. Using Velo3D, these customers can now build mission-critical metal parts that were previously impossible to manufacture. The fully integrated solution includes the Flow print preparation software, the Sapphire® family of printers, and the Assure quality control system, all of which are powered by Velo3D's Intelligent Fusion® manufacturing process. The company delivered its first Sapphire system in 2018 and has been a strategic partner to innovators such as Honeywell, Honda, Chromalloy, and Lam Research. Velo3D has been named as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies for 2024. For more information, please visit Velo3D.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn or X.

Forward-Looking Statements:

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VELO, VELO3D, SAPPHIRE and INTELLIGENT FUSION, are registered trademarks of Velo3D, Inc.; and WITHOUT COMPROMISE, FLOW and ASSURE are trademarks of Velo3D, Inc. All Rights Reserved © Velo3D, Inc.

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SOURCE Velo3D, Inc.