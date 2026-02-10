Velo3D Qualified as First Additive Manufacturing Vendor for U.S. Army Ground Vehicles

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Velo3D, Inc. (NASDAQ: VELO), a leading additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical metal parts, today announced it has been selected as the first qualified additive manufacturing (AM) vendor to support the U.S. Army's Ground Vehicle Systems Center's (GVSC) campaign of accelerating qualified AM solutions throughout the Defense Industrial Base. This announcement was made during the Military Additive Manufacturing Summit (MILAM) on February 3, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

Under the Company's previously announced Cooperative Research & Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army DEVCOM GVSC, Velo3D is partnering with GVSC to rapidly develop and validate additively manufactured complex parts and assemblies, addressing critical supply chain challenges affecting ground combat vehicles and other military systems.

Velo3D met all GVSC qualification criteria in less than two weeks to earn selection as the first qualified vendor under this program. In partnership, the U.S. Army GVSC and Velo3D will validate the critical components on Velo3D's Sapphire family of standard and large-format advanced metal AM printers in both Aluminum CP1 and Inconel 718. Upon successful completion, the Velo3D AM alternatives will be available to the U.S. Army Tank and Automotive Command (TACOM) for insertion into the Army supply chain to help relieve current sustainment bottle necks.

"Accelerating AM solutions is a critical effort for the Army and GVSC," said Mr. Brandon Pender, Associate Director, GVSC Materials Engineering. "Velo3D has the advanced AM technology we need within industry and the robust process, quality and material data available required to support our accelerated qualification process. We are excited to replicate this process with other industrial base partners and appreciative of Velo3D's close cooperation that enabled us to rapidly validate this concept."

"Velo3D is humbly honored to support the U.S. Army and be the first of an important cohort of industrial base partners facilitating GVSC's rapid advancement of sustainment technologies at the speed of war - soldiers should expect nothing less from a company like ours," said Dr. Arun Jeldi, CEO of Velo3D. "Our Rapid Production Solution is a proven solution the Department of War and the broader national security community increasingly rely on to accelerate the delivery of critical advanced technologies."

All Velo3D Sapphire® printers are assembled in the United States and capable of printing parts up to 600mm in diameter and one meter in height, with repeatably across the entire fleet . This advancement significantly expands addressable applications by enabling larger part production, while delivering the many benefits of LPBF technology, including higher fidelity printing and Velo3D's best-in-class, layer-by-layer in-situ process monitoring.

Velo3D's systems meet DoW cybersecurity standards and can connect securely to military networks, ensuring integrity and security for critical manufacturing operations.

About the U.S. Army DEVCOM Ground Vehicle System Center:

The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC), based at the Detroit Arsenal in Michigan, is the Army's primary R&D organization for ground vehicle technology, electrification, survivability and advanced manufacturing. GVSC develops and integrates next-generation capabilities across the full vehicle lifecycle—from design and prototyping to sustainment and modernization. Its mission is to deliver and sustain overmatch in ground mobility and

protection through innovation in areas such as robotics, modeling and simulation, and additive manufacturing. For more information, visit https://gvsc.devcom.army.mil/

About Velo3D:

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. 3D printing - also known as additive manufacturing (AM) - has a unique ability to improve the way high-value metal parts are built. However, legacy metal AM has been greatly limited in its capabilities since its invention almost 30 years ago. This has prevented the technology from being used to create the most valuable and impactful parts, restricting its use to specific niches where the limitations were acceptable.

Velo3D has overcome these limitations so engineers can design and print the parts they want. The company's solution unlocks a wide breadth of design freedom and enables customers in space exploration, aviation, power generation, energy, and semiconductor to innovate the future in their respective industries. Using Velo3D, these customers can now build mission-critical metal parts that were previously impossible to manufacture. The fully integrated solution includes the Flow print preparation software, the Sapphire® family of printers, and the Assure quality control system - all of which are powered by Velo3D's Intelligent Fusion® manufacturing process. The company delivered its first Sapphire system in 2018 and has been a strategic partner to innovators such as Honeywell, Honda, Chromalloy, and Lam Research. Velo3D has been named as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies for 2024. For more information, please visit Velo3D.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn or X.

