Velocity Advisory Group Launches Activating Greatness, an Executive Podcast on Leadership, Culture, and Strategy

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Velocity Advisory Group , a trusted firm specializing in leadership development and organizational strategy, today announced the launch of Activating Greatness, a new executive podcast designed to equip leaders with practical insight on leadership, cultural alignment, and strategy execution. Hosted by Alec McChesney , Director of Business Development at Velocity Advisory Group, the podcast features intriguing and thoughtful conversations with senior executives and leadership experts from a diverse group of industries.

Activating Greatness explores real leadership stories, lessons learned, and strategies that leaders can apply to drive performance and alignment within their organizations.

Unlike traditional interview-style podcasts, Activating Greatness is built around candid, peer-level conversations among executives in which McChesney guides discussions that connect strategic insight to practical application.

"Some of the best leadership lessons come from open, honest conversations with people who've been there," said McChesney. "Activating Greatness is a space for candid discussions grounded in real-world experience. I'm excited to share these stories and insights with leaders who value growth."

Episodes will feature Velocity Advisory Group team members plus executive guests from healthcare, professional services, insurance, construction, and other complex industries. Conversations will address topics such as leadership development, executive coaching, organizational transformation, behavioral intelligence, and people-first leadership.

"At Velocity, we believe greatness is the result of intentional leadership, aligned culture, and clear strategy," said Dave Fechtman, Founder and CEO of Velocity Advisory Group. "Activating Greatness creates a space for honest, peer-level conversations where leaders can learn from one another, reflect on real-world challenges, and most importantly, walk away with ideas they can actually put into action."

