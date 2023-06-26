Velocity MSC to Showcase Offerings in Voice and Data, Guest Wi-Fi, Free-to-Guest TV, and POTS IN A BOX® Systems at HITEC 2023

HOLLAND, Ohio, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Velocity, A Managed Solutions Company (Velocity MSC), an industry leader in communications technology for the hospitality industry, announced today that it will attend the 2023 Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference (HITEC) at booth #2325. This conference will be held from June 26 to June 29 and hosted in Toronto.

"Velocity is excited to attend HITEC this year to showcase our solutions and services to the Hospitality Industry," shared Mark Walker, President and COO of Velocity. "Hotel owners and operators, stop by and chat with us about how we can help you simplify your technical support, solve business problems, and consolidate all your on-property technology needs with one vendor that will always put you and your guest's needs first."

At HITEC, Velocity will showcase the following suite of scalable hospitality solutions:

  • Velocity's fully managed fiber, broadband, and Wireless 4G/LTE solutions, as well as voice services that consolidate traditional phone and VoIP voice services.
  • End-to-end management of hotel Wi-Fi solutions includes installing the highest quality equipment, building the user interface, constant network monitoring, and user support.
  • Powered by Dish®, Velocity's Free-to-Guest TV system offers best-in-class room entertainment for hotel patrons with access to satellite channels they know and love but also gives them more control over what they can watch.
  • Partnered with DataRemote, Velocity is the expert in POTS (plain old telephone service) replacement. Velocity's POTS IN A BOX® system provides core voice and data functionalities of POTS without the difficult-to-support and increasingly expensive copper infrastructure. It provides reliable, managed VoIP-based analog phone lines that connect universally to elevator emergency lines, security alarm system lines, fire panel lines, and others.
  • Velocity's Telecom Expense Management (TEM) solution, Global Expense Management (GEM), consolidates telecom expenses on one easy-to-read dashboard that can be integrated into the customer's accounting system. It includes auditing, billing, payment, and support using cutting-edge advanced analytics and AI for accuracy, flexibility, and speed in invoice processing.

HITEC is a great opportunity for hospitality businesses to learn about the latest and greatest in hotel technology to help their businesses stay ahead. Event attendees can visit Velocity at booth #2325.

About Velocity MSC
Velocity is a technology solution and service provider of voice and data networking and connectivity for multi-location enterprises across multiple industries. With its nationwide network of field technicians, project managers, and software developers, Velocity is a single-source partner dedicated to providing comprehensive support for voice, data, and network, as well as digital signage and DOOH media solutions. With its 24/7/365 U.S.-based technical support, warehouse, inventory, repair depot, and supply chain and logistics services, Velocity continuously monitors telecom and technology environments – enabling faster responsiveness and reducing downtime.

Founded in 2005, Velocity is CLEC licensed to operate in all 50 states, has over 500 employees, 15 redundant data centers, 450 carrier agreements, and 5,500 certified technicians throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.velocitymsc.com

