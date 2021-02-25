Velodyne (VLDR) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ("Velodyne" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VLDR).

On February 22, 2021, Velodyne issued a press release announcing that it immediately replaced the founder and Chairman of the Board, David Hall, and its Chief Marketing Officer, Marta Thoma Hall. Stating, "[t]hese actions follow the completion of an investigation by the fully independent Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors, which commenced in December 2020. The investigation was aided by independent legal counsel, Keker, Van Nest & Peters LLP, and reviewed certain statements and conduct by David Hall and Marta Thoma Hall. The investigation concluded that Mr. Hall and Ms. Hall each behaved inappropriately with regard to Board and Company processes, and failed to operate with respect, honesty, integrity, and candor in their dealings with Company officers and directors."

Following this news, the Company's stock price fell 15.87% on February 22, 2021.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a Velodyne shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker

