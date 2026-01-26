Velotric Introduces Five New Ebikes for Spring 2026: A Refined New Generation

The 2026 collection marks a significant step forward in Velotric's mission to deliver a more refined, high-performing, and fully integrated riding experience. Together, these new models set a new benchmark for comfort, control, and everyday usability.

"It's an exciting time at Velotric, as we move beyond simply building Ebikes. We're engineering a more refined way to move," said Adam Zhang, CEO at Velotric. "By developing our own mid-drive technology and carefully optimizing power delivery, ergonomics, and ride feel, we've created a lineup that meets the real-world needs of today's riders."

1. Discover 3: The New Standard Comfort Commuter Ebike

The latest evolution of Velotric's best-selling series, Discover 3 is built for riders who prioritize comfort, reliability, and everyday versatility. Powered by a 750W internal-rotor motor with 75Nm of torque, it delivers smooth, predictable assistance for daily commuting and weekend riding alike.

With updated ComfortMax™ ergonomics and an expanded suite of smart features, Discover 3 is designed to be a true do-it-all Ebike, capable on daily routes, longer rides, and varied road conditions.

2. Discover M: The Flagship Mid-Drive Commuter Ebike

Discover M showcases Velotric's latest advancements in ride engineering. It features the new VeloCore™ proprietary 500W mid-drive motor, a self-developed system tuned to deliver a more natural, bike-like pedal-assist experience that responds intuitively to rider input.

With a range of up to 95 miles, Discover M stands out as a long-range Ebike, while its geometry optimized around the mid-drive platform delivers refined performance and control for riders seeking a premium commuting experience.

3. Tempo: The Lightweight City Ebike

At just 39 lbs, Tempo redefines lightweight urban riding with a focus on simplicity, style, and an active riding feel. Its clean, minimalist design draws inspiration from classic bicycles, while seamlessly integrating electric assist for everyday city use.

Tempo introduces Pulse Mode™, an innovative feature that uses real-time heart rate awareness to subtly adjust pedal assistance, keeping riders within their desired exercise zone. With a range of up to 60 miles, Tempo is designed for riders who value an active, intentional approach to city mobility.

4. Summit 2: The Mixed-terrain Hybrid Ebike

Designed as a true hybrid Ebike, Summit 2 is built for riders whose routes span pavement, gravel, and light trails. A 750W motor with 1300W peak output and 100Nm of torque provides confident, controlled assistance across changing surfaces.

Paired with an eMTB-inspired RST air suspension fork and a 9-speed Shimano CUES drivetrain, Summit 2 delivers stability and composure on mixed terrain. A high-capacity battery offering up to 95 miles of range allows riders to transition easily from weekday commutes to weekend exploration.

5. GoMad: The Ultimate Utility Ebike

GoMad is Velotric's most capable utility Ebike to date, engineered for demanding everyday use. Built on a heavy-duty frame with a 500 lb total payload capacity and 20 x 4-inch fat tires, it is designed to handle cargo, passengers, and challenging conditions with confidence.

Powered by a 750W motor with 1300W peak output, GoMad supports a wide range of use cases without sacrificing stability or control.

Velotric Edge

Every Velotric Ebike is built around a set of core principles that define how the brand approaches comfort, control, and long-term reliability.

At the heart of the lineup is ComfortMax™, Velotric's signature comfort system. Rather than treating comfort as a single component, ComfortMax™ is engineered into the entire riding experience. This includes frame geometry, riding posture to contact points and suspension tuning.

Velotric also prioritizes adaptability through SensorSwap™, a system that allows riders to switch between Torque and Cadence assist modes while riding. With a simple press and hold, the bike adjusts to different terrain and riding styles, giving riders greater control over how power is delivered as conditions change.

Safety and durability are foundational across the lineup. All Velotric Ebikes meet UL 2271 and UL 2849 certification standards, ensuring that batteries and electrical systems are rigorously tested for safety and reliability. Combined with IPX-rated waterproofing, including an IPX7 battery and IPX6-rated frame, Velotric bikes are built to perform confidently in wet weather, rainy commutes, and unpredictable conditions.

Availability and Launch Offers

The Velotric 2026 Spring Collection will be available via the official website, register for early access to the 2026 lineup.

To find your nearest Velotric dealer among more than 1,200 partnered bike shops nationwide and book a test ride, find a Velotric Shop near you.

About Velotric:

Velotric redefines the Ebike experience with high-performance, comfortable, and accessible electric bikes designed for everyday riders and adventurers alike. Founded by industry veterans – including Adam Zhang, Lime's hardware co-founder, Velotric brings together experts from leading brands like Lime, Giant, Specialized, and Decathlon to create Ebikes that blend innovation, style, and practicality.

Driven by a mission to revolutionize electric mobility and explore the great outdoors, Velotric designs Ebikes that make every journey effortless and exhilarating, all with a focus on simplicity, reliability, and human-centered design.

Committed to sustainability, innovation, and accessibility, Velotric is creating the future of electric biking – one ride at a time.

For more information, visit Velotric Ebike.

