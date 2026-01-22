Veltris Recognized as an AI-First Consulting Firm by Constellation Research

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veltris today announced it has been recognized by Constellation Research as one of its inaugural AI-First Consulting Firms, a distinction that highlights organizations leading the transformation of consulting through AI-native operating models, digital labor, and decision automation.

Constellation Research's AI-First Consulting Firms recognition identifies services organizations that demonstrate measurable adoption of digital labor, strong revenue productivity, and the ability to deploy AI agents in production to deliver outcomes at scale. The list is based on surveys, analyst briefings, customer references, and market evaluation.

"AI marks a technology revolution of exponential scale, unlike anything we've seen before," said R 'Ray' Wang, Founder and CEO of Constellation Research. "AI-first consulting firms are proving that small, highly effective teams, augmented by digital labor, can outperform legacy behemoths in speed, efficiency, and revenue productivity."

"This recognition reflects our commitment to building and delivering Vertical AI solutions with an AI-first mindset," said Hiral Chandrana, CEO & Board Member of Veltris. "By embedding AI directly into industry-specific workflows and scaling deep domain expertise with digital labor"

The full listing can be found here: https://www.constellationr.com/2026-ai-first-services-firms

Veltris is an AI-first Digital Product Engineering Services partner that delivers next-generation technology and micro-industry solutions across healthcare, communications & tech, manufacturing, and financial sectors.

Through its Build – Modernize – Monetize framework and connected Vertical AI solutions, Veltris helps clients accelerate product development, modernize legacy platforms, and unlock new revenue streams. Veltris brings domain-rich talent, AI-first architectures, and agile delivery models to power transformation for enterprises and private equity portfolio companies.

