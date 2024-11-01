VELVET BY GRAHAM & SPENCER OPENS NEW NOLITA BOUTIQUE ON LAFAYETTE STREET

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Velvet by Graham & Spencer is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new boutique in Nolita, New York City on Saturday, Nov. 2. Previously located at the intersection of Prince and Elizabeth, Velvet's new home at 282 Lafayette Street places the brand in one of Manhattan's most vibrant and fashion-forward areas, alongside high-profile neighbors like La Cabra, Sant Ambroeus, Carhartt WIP and New York or Nowhere.

CEO Henry Hirschowitz notes, "Our East Coast presence has always been important to us, and we're excited to have found our new home on Lafayette Street. Nolita embodies the kind of dynamic, trendsetting environment that aligns perfectly with our brand ethos of laid-back, sophisticated style. We look forward to welcoming both longtime fans and new customers to experience Velvet in this fresh and inspiring space."

The boutique's design mirrors Velvet's signature aesthetic, blending effortless California cool with Nolita's urban sophistication. The space is bright, airy, and inviting, with minimalist décor and natural elements that evoke the brand's roots in modern California fashion. Shoppers can explore the full range of Velvet's collections, including womenswear, menswear, and the ever-popular Velvet by Jenny Graham line, all crafted with the brand's commitment to quality and timeless style.

Store Location:

Velvet by Graham & Spencer

282 Lafayette Street

New York, NY 10012

About Velvet by Graham & Spencer:

Founded in 1997, Velvet by Graham & Spencer began as a line of luxurious T-shirts and has since evolved into a full lifestyle brand that embraces the effortlessly chic California aesthetic. Known for its premium fabrics, sustainable practices, and elevated designs, Velvet delivers timeless collections for both women and men. With roots in casual luxury, the brand remains committed to quality craftsmanship and eco-conscious values that resonate with its global clientele.

For more information, please visit velvet-tees.com for wholesale information or to shop online.

