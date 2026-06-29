VEMERIX analysis finds the single-use consumable, not the capital laser console, is the value engine in the USD 1.4–1.6 billion varicose-vein device market — with Asia-Pacific growing fastest at up to 8.4% CAGR.

WEIHAI, China, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VEMERIX, the international medical-device brand of Weihai Medison Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., today published an industry report documenting the global shift from open vein-stripping surgery to minimally invasive endovenous laser ablation (EVLA) for varicose veins — and the parallel shift toward single-use consumables, rather than capital laser systems, as the dominant value driver in the global EVLA market.

The report — From Stripping to Light: The Global Shift to Endovenous Ablation for Varicose Veins — draws on original Medison analysis of US CMS Medicare Part B procedure data (2013–2024), the FDA 510(k) and MAUDE databases, USPTO patent filings, UN Comtrade global trade flows, and a dozen independent market forecasters. It finds that open vein surgery's share of US Medicare venous services fell from 10.3% in 2013 to 4.5% in 2024 — a 45% drop in services and 66% drop in Medicare dollars — while classic vein-stripping procedure codes have effectively disappeared.

Across roughly a dozen independent market publishers, the varicose-vein treatment-device market is sized at approximately USD 1.4–1.6 billion today, growing at a 5.5%–9.0% CAGR through the early 2030s. The endovenous-ablation sub-segment is consistently the fastest-growing slice at 7.4%–7.9%. North America remains the largest region at 46–48% share; Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing at up to 8.4% CAGR — a structural tailwind for export-oriented manufacturers based in the region.

The report's central commercial finding is that value in EVLA accrues to the recurring single-use consumable rather than the capital laser console. Of 56 curated US EVLA 510(k) clearances filed since 1997, 40 are single-use kits, fibers, sheaths or catheters versus just 11 capital consoles. Global trade data shows single-use device imports growing faster than capital laser equipment across 2014–2024. The report frames EVLA as a "razor-and-blade" model in which the per-procedure consumable — fiber, sheath, dilator, guidewire and tumescence tubing — is the recurring annuity.

"We published this report because we believe the global EVLA opportunity is poorly understood outside the specialist vascular community," said Lily (Lianhua) Nan, Founder of Weihai Medison Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. "The structural shift away from open surgery is durable, the recurring single-use consumable is the value engine, and Asia is the fastest-growing region. For distributors and clinical partners deciding where to put their attention, that combination is hard to ignore — and it is precisely where VEMERIX is positioned."

On clinical performance, the report finds that 1470 nm lasers paired with radial-emitting fibers deliver equal occlusion to older 980 nm bare-tip systems with significantly less post-procedure pain and bruising, citing a 2024 meta-analysis of 11 studies and 3,061 patients. VEMERIX is positioned at the recurring-consumable layer of this market: its flagship laser product is the NMPA-registered single-use 1470 nm endovenous medical laser fiber, engineered to match the performance standards of leading international reference devices and paired with a partner-supplied diode laser source for the treatment of varicose veins.

The full industry report is available at https://vemerix.com/blog/endovenous-laser-ablation-varicose-vein-market-shift.

About VEMERIX

VEMERIX is the international brand of Weihai Medison Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., positioned as a Minimally Invasive Surgery Total Solution Platform for urology, vascular surgery and perioperative care. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Yangting, Weihai, Shandong, China, Weihai Medison combines a 2,000-square-meter Class-100K manufacturing base with the Medison Korea Joint Research Institute — a multidisciplinary R&D arm partnered with senior researchers from Seoul National and Yonsei universities and leading Korean research institutes. The VEMERIX portfolio centers on laser energy and surgical consumables, supported by NMPA-registered devices, 50+ patents, ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 quality systems, and senior researchers with 30+ years of cumulative experience in laser, NPWT and biopreparations. VEMERIX products ship to distributors and clinical partners across six continents. More information is available at https://vemerix.com.

Media Contact:

Ernest Salus Kim

Public Relations — Press Inquiries

Weihai Medison Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

+86 400-811-7709

https://vemerix.com/contact

Ref: [email protected]

SOURCE WEIHAI MEDISON (VEMERIX brand)