Vena's Fan-Favorite vCommute Case Launched for the New Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL

ST. PAUL, Minn., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vena, makers of sleek, stylish and functional mobile cases and accessories, today announced it will offer its popular all-in-one vCommute mobile phone case for the newly released Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones.

Vena's popular all-in-one vCommute mobile phone case is now available for the newly released Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones. The vCommute combines the convenience of wallet features with a stylish and strong case that will protect your smartphone throughout daily use.

The Vena vCommute case blends rugged functionality with practical features including hidden card slots and a multi-angle stand. Users can now experience the great fit, stylish design, and secure protection this innovative phone case offers. According to a report by Strategy Analytics, Google's Pixel phones saw increased sales of 43% year-over-year in Q4 2018 compared to their performance that same time in 2017. As a result, Google Pixel was the fastest-growing major smartphone brand in the United States in the fourth quarter of 2018. The new Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL will feature Motion Sense; the air gesture recognition technology uses a tiny radar sensor to read fine movements in a user's hand without physical contact with the device.

"At Vena, we strive to meet our customer's everyday needs at a reasonable price," said Feon Tan, CEO of Vena. "We previously offered our bestselling line of smartphone cases, the vCommute, to Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 3 users. Now, we are happy to include the newest Google Pixel 4 to our series. Customers can now upgrade as soon as they'd like while keeping their favorite case!"

Vena offers an array of smartphone cases for each consumer to personalize their mobile devices while keeping them protected with advanced CornerGuard® technology.

vCommute Case – Stylish Practicality

The vCommute combines the convenience of wallet features with a stylish and strong case that will protect your smartphone throughout daily use. The case features:

Patented Google Pixel Wallet Case design – cardholder case with kickstand that folds up to 3 different positions

Hidden card slot can store up to 3 cards – say goodbye to a bulky wallet and exposed credit cards

Available in space gray

Designed to complement the phone's features, the vCommute case will not interfere with Google Pay

Foldable leather flap on the back of the case doubles as a kickstand.

Incorporated metal plates in the flap makes it compatible with magnetic car mounts.

Dual-layer polycarbonate and TPU design meets military drop-test standard (MIL STD 810G-516.6), surviving 26 drops from 4 feet high.

Precise cutouts and tactile buttons help maintain the feel of the phone itself.

The Vena vCommute for the Google Pixel 4 MSRP is $39.99 and is available for pre-order at https://www.venaproducts.com/pixel-4-wallet-case-vcommute.

The Vena vCommute for the Google Pixel 4 XL MSRP is $39.99 and is available for pre-order at https://www.venaproducts.com/pixel-4-xl-wallet-case-vcommute.

View images for new Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1RadhXnR7BsCG1os4pRB2ZSM-TRVx7BRq.

Vena also offers a wide range of cases and accessories for existing Apple and Android devices. Cases for the newly launched iPhone 11, 11 Pro and Pro Max are also available. The company offers 24/7 free customer support, free standard shipping to the USA, UK and Canada, as well as a limited lifetime warranty on all its products.

About Vena Products

Vena was founded in Minnesota, USA. We are dedicated to helping you protect your latest devices with our innovative designs. We carefully select and design our products to bring life to your device - while maintaining the classy, minimalist, and chic appearance.

Our customers are our inspiration. Your lifestyle inspires us to create innovative products to suit all walks of life. At Vena, it's not about us; it's about you. For more information visit https://www.venaproducts.com/.

