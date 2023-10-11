VENBROOK, A 13+ YEAR TMPAA MEMBER, PROVIDES A STRONG PRESENCE AT MEMBER-EXCLUSIVE TARGET MARKETS' 23RD ANNUAL SUMMIT

Venbrook Group of Companies Joins Thousands of Elite Program Carrier Specialists at the Leading Insurance Summit Gathering in Scottsdale, Arizona

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Venbrook Group, LLC ("Venbrook"), one of the largest independent insurance distribution and services firms in the U.S., and a 13+ year member of the Target Markets Program Administrators Association ("TMPAA"), provides a strong presence through its specialty programs and claim divisions at TMPAA's 23rd Target Markets Annual Summit on October 16-18th at the Westin Kierland Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona.

With 495+ program members and 80+ carriers, Target Market's 23rd Annual Summit is a key opportunity for our programs and claims subsidiaries to connect and network with 1,300+ program professionals, forging new program business partnerships and opportunities. The educational three-day event will help propel innovation in program business for emerging risks and liability issues.

Venbrook Specialty Services Leaders attending:

  • Bryan Meyer, Executive Vice President - Venbrook Specialty Services
  • Brenda Sherman, Executive Vice President - Business Development
  • Peter Bishop, Chief Executive Officer of General & Excess Liability Programs - Alpharetta Underwriters
  • Robert Kolon, Underwriting Manager, Transportation Programs - Cardigan General Insurance Services
  • Cindy Shin, Senior Director, Property Programs & Administration - Comstar General Insurance Solutions

Venbrook Claim Services Leaders attending:

  • Louis Pippin, Chief Claims Officer - Venbrook Claims Services
  • Sarah Novakovich, Chief Operation Officer - Venbrook Claims Services
  • Marc Pittinaro, Vice President of Program Claims - OneSource Claims Management Solutions

For more information about Venbrook Group and Companies or to book an on-site meeting with us, contact [email protected].

About Venbrook®
Venbrook Group, LLC is a holdings company with subsidiaries engaged in retail broking, wholesale broking, programs, and claims services. Venbrook caters to a national client base across myriad industries with divergent needs. Venbrook's experts and industry specialists partner with their clients to manage their risks, create security, promote growth, and add value by delivering best-in-class insurance products and programs.

Venbrook continues to build partnerships to expand its insurance platform while continuing to invest in its infrastructure and talent. Venbrook is headquartered in Los Angeles, with various locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.venbrook.com.

Media and Press Release Inquiries:
Erika Magana
Vice President, Marketing & Communications
818-598-8900

