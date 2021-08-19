Venbrook Acquires RD Parisi and David Morse and Associates to Bolster Employee Benefits and Claims Services

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Venbrook Group, LLC (Venbrook) , one of the largest independent insurance distribution and services firms in the U.S., announced today the acquisitions of RD Parisi Associates, Inc. (RD Parisi) and David Morse and Associates (DMA) . Since partnering with Parthenon Capital, a leading growth-oriented private equity firm, in 2020, the company has experienced a year of rapid growth and completed multiple acquisitions.

Based in New Jersey, RD Parisi offers a complete range of employee benefits products with a team of experts well-versed in the latest on healthcare reform changes, requirements, and compliance issues. RD Parisi complements Venbrook's already robust employee benefits division and expands Venbrook's presence on the East Coast. RD Parisi was advised on the transaction by Kenneth Helfer, President and Managing Partner of Helfer & Associates LLC.

Headquartered in Glendale, CA, DMA is an industry leading independent adjuster servicing more than 40 states nationally with over 150 locations. DMA further enhances Venbrook Claims Services division's world-class suite of adjusting, investigation, subrogation, and claims administration services. DMA was advised on the transaction by Waller Helms Advisors.

With the addition of RD Parisi, DMA, and earlier investments in Megan Insurance and ComStar Insurance Solutions , Venbrook has continued to accelerate its growth over the last year and now employs over 600 associates under the Venbrook brand. The addition of Alison Myers and her team at Megan Insurance expanded Venbrook's team of professionals providing best-in-class employee benefits solutions and services. Meanwhile, Wayne Swanson and his experienced underwriting team at ComStar further enhanced Venbrook's already deep expertise in providing bespoke specialty programs to the commercial real estate industry.

"Joining forces with RD Parisi and DMA marks an exciting milestone in Venbrook's evolution," said Jason Turner, Venbrook President and CEO. "We have long admired both companies, their business acumen and culture. Their unparalleled expertise and world-class talent are a great addition to our company. With Parthenon's ongoing support through financial growth capital and strategic expertise, we continue to see a very bright future of growth."

"We couldn't be happier to join the Venbrook fold," said Duke Snider, CEO of DMA. "In these changing times, we have remained decidedly old school, with service at a customer's fingertips and always with a human touch. Partnering with Venbrook will allow us to continue to deliver the same level of service our clients have come to expect. Venbrook has a stellar team starting with Jason."

"Venbrook has an outstanding industry reputation and leadership team. We're thrilled with the acquisition and the ability to offer our clients a broader portfolio of products and services through the Venbrook platform," said Rob Parisi, Founder and President of RD Parisi. "We'll continue delivering the same level of personalized customer service our clients have always valued and now with more capability and resources. Truly, it's a win for everyone."

"When we first invested in Venbrook in 2020, we saw an incredible opportunity to partner with an energetic team and back an aggressive plan for both organic and strategic growth," said Andrew Dodson, Managing Partner at Parthenon Capital. "We are pleased to continue to support that plan with these acquisitions and remain extremely optimistic about Venbrook's growth trajectory."

About Venbrook®

Venbrook Group, LLC is a holdings company with subsidiaries engaged in retail broking, wholesale broking, programs, and claims services. Venbrook caters to a national client base across myriad industries with divergent needs. Venbrook's team of experts and industry specialists' partner with their clients to manage their risks, create security, promote growth and add value by delivering best-in-class insurance products and programs.

Venbrook continues to build partnerships to expand its insurance platform while continuing to invest in its infrastructure and talent. Venbrook is headquartered in Los Angeles with various locations across the country. For more information, please visit venbrook.com .

SOURCE Venbrook Group, LLC

Related Links

https://venbrook.com/

