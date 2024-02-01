Venbrook Adds to Senior Leadership Roster, Appoints Brooke Lais as Chief Marketing Officer

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Venbrook Group, LLC ("Venbrook"), one of the largest independent insurance distribution and services firms in the U.S., today announced the appointment of Brooke Norton Lais to Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately.

Lais brings more than 20 years of high-level marketing and CMO experience to Venbrook across multiple businesses in the insurtech, fintech, and consumer goods space, including Green Dot Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Welcome Tech, and others. Most recently, Lais ran the eponymously named Brooke It Branding, a marketing consultancy.

At Venbrook, Lais will be responsible for defining the strategic direction and development of the company's marketing, planning, and communication activities, working across the retail, wholesale, programs, and claims services divisions. She will report to Venbrook CEO, Jason D. Turner, and will continue to be based in Southern California.

"I'm excited to join Venbrook, a company poised for growth," said Lais. "We're a standout in the space–vertically integrated, agile, with an almost familial approach which puts us in a winning position for further acquisitions and future expansion."

"The appointment of Brooke as Venbrook's first CMO signals a new phase of growth in our history," said Turner. "With her experience and leadership skills, she can help us capitalize on market opportunities, meet client expectations, and work more closely with our business partners. We are thrilled to have her."

About Venbrook®

Venbrook Group, LLC is a holding company with subsidiaries engaged in retail broking, wholesale broking, programs, and claims services. Venbrook caters to a national client base across myriad industries with divergent needs. Venbrook's team of experts and industry specialists partner with their clients to manage their risks, create security, promote growth and add value by delivering best-in-class insurance products and programs.

Venbrook continues to build partnerships to expand its insurance platform while continuing to invest in its infrastructure and talent. Venbrook is headquartered in Los Angeles with various locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.venbrook.com.

CONTACT: Rhonda Turner, rhonda@turnercomms.com

SOURCE Venbrook Group, LLC