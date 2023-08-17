Venbrook and InterContinental Insurance Brokers Announces Promotions and Expansion of Private Client Services Division

News provided by

Venbrook Group, LLC

17 Aug, 2023, 10:33 ET

Adds bench strength to Personal Lines Division for high-net-worth clients

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InterContinental Insurance Brokers, LLC ("InterContinental"), a private client services division of Venbrook Insurance Services ("Venbrook"), announced today the promotion of Christopher D. Tannas to Senior Vice President/ National Director, Mackenzie Rooney to Vice President, and the hiring of Marie Matterazzo as National Business Development Manager adding bench strength to its Private Client Services business. Tannas, Rooney, and Matterazzo report to Tom Sleeper, Executive Vice President and Head of Select Commercial Business & Private Client Services.

Announced in today's expansion and promotions for Private Client Services are the following:

  • Christopher D. Tannas is promoted to Senior Vice President/ National Director. With 19 years of personal lines industry experience, Tannas will lead the Private Client Services group, overseeing all national personal insurance, including new business, sales and growth, accounts, and claims management.
  • Mackenzie Rooney is promoted to Vice President. With 12 years of insurance experience, Rooney will support the Private Client Services group in developing strategic business plans for client retention, account management, and services.
  • Marie Matterazzo is newly hired as National Business Development Manager. Matterazzo joins InterContinental as a 16-year underwriting veteran for personal risk and high-net-worth insurance. Matterazzo will work on expanding business partnerships, supporting the team, and driving product knowledge and education.

"Our Private Client Services is one of our firm's cornerstone offerings, and our newly promoted executives, Chris and Mack, with the addition of Marie, will strengthen and add vital leadership to our team. It represents a further commitment to provide tailored personal insurance coverage to our clients nationwide," said Sleeper. "We possess the industry knowledge and experience to deliver best-in-class services and solutions that exceed our client's needs and expectations."

About InterContinental Insurance Brokers

InterContinental Insurance Brokers, LLC is a division of Venbrook Insurance Services. InterContinental is a full-service commercial and personal insurance brokerage firm that delivers commercial insurance, select commercial business, private client services, and claims management to clients across various industries worldwide. Visit www.intercobrokers.com.

About Venbrook®

Venbrook Group, LLC is a holdings company with subsidiaries engaged in retail broking, wholesale broking, specialty programs, and claims services. Venbrook caters to a national client base across myriad industries with divergent needs. Venbrook's team of experts and industry specialists partner with their clients to manage their risks, create security, promote growth, and add value by delivering best-in-class insurance products and programs.

Venbrook continues to build partnerships to expand its insurance platform while continuing to invest in its infrastructure and talent. Venbrook is headquartered in Los Angeles, with various locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.venbrook.com.

Contact:
Erika Magana 
310-809-3202 
[email protected] 

SOURCE Venbrook Group, LLC

Also from this source

Venbrook Insurance Services Strengthens Commercial Retail Services Segment Nationally With Two New Vice Presidents

Venbrook Bolsters Services Division With Two New Verticals, Names Thomas E. Sleeper Practice Leader To Meet Rising Demand Across U.S.

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.