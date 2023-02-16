Venbrook Appoints Bryan Meyer Executive Vice President And Head of U.S. Programs Division

Industry veteran set to lead growth strategies of company's key program divisions across construction, specialized transportation, and commercial property

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Venbrook Group, LLC ("Venbrook") , one of the largest independent insurance distribution and services firms in the U.S., today announced the appointment of Bryan Meyer as Executive Vice President, Programs for Venbrook Specialty Services, LLC ("VSS"), a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Meyer brings to Venbrook more than 30 years of experience across both the carrier and program administration sides. He will be responsible for managing general underwriters and all other aspects of the company's specialty division, including sales, customer support, carrier relationships, client solutions, underwriting and binding authority for the company's program divisions which include Cardigan General Insurance Services, ComStar General Insurance Solutions, and Alpharetta Underwriters. Meyer joins Venbrook from Axis Capital, with previous roles at All Risks, Stonebridge Underwriters, and Northland.

"I am excited to be a part of Venbrook Group," said Meyer. "Venbrook already has a strong foundation in Programs through its acquisitions of Alpharetta Underwriters, Cardigan General, and ComStar General. I am confident that with my experience on both the carrier and program administrator side, alongside a stellar new team, we will bring Venbrook programs to the next level. We are a one-stop solution for programs and that is highly unique in the industry."

"We have been on a mission to expand our programs business over the last few years with strategic acquisitions of specialty and innovative partners. Bryan's experience is critical to our continued buildout and the growth of our business platform," said Jason D. Turner, Venbrook founder and CEO. "He is a tactical thinker with the kind of deep knowledge and acumen needed to lead the team and offer our clients the most bespoke solutions in the industry. I'm looking forward to working with him."

About Venbrook®

Venbrook Group, LLC is a holdings company with subsidiaries engaged in retail broking, wholesale broking, programs, and claims services. Venbrook caters to a national client base across myriad industries with divergent needs. Venbrook's team of experts and industry specialists' partner with their clients to manage their risks, create security, promote growth and add value by delivering best-in-class insurance products and programs.

Venbrook continues to build partnerships to expand its insurance platform while continuing to invest in its infrastructure and talent. Venbrook is headquartered in Los Angeles with various locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.venbrook.com .

