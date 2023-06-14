Venbrook Bolsters Services Division With Two New Verticals, Names Thomas E. Sleeper Practice Leader To Meet Rising Demand Across U.S.

Newly formed Select Commercial Business and Private Client Services divisions will serve the needs of large real estate portfolios and high-net-worth individuals

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Venbrook Group, LLC ("Venbrook") , one of the largest independent insurance distribution and services firms in the U.S., today announced the formation of the Select Commercial Business and Private Client Services divisions. An expansion of the company's Services Division, the new verticals will be key drivers in delivering a stronger platform to meet growing demand for services and attract new clients. Additionally, industry veteran Thomas E. Sleeper has been named Executive Vice President, and head of Select Commercial Business & Private Client Services.

The Select Commercial Business is part of Venbrook's broad spectrum of services that will provide consultation and risk management services to meet the insurance needs of new and existing clients across the U.S. Coverage areas will include large real estate portfolios within the commercial, industrial, and multi-family real estate arena. The Private Client Services sector will serve family offices, high-net-worth and ultra high-net-worth individuals and larger businesses in the U.S. Venbrook's Services division currently covers Property & Casualty and Employee Benefits in addition to these two new verticals.

The addition of Sleeper as leader of the new verticals builds on his relationship with Venbrook which began when his company, InterContinental Insurance Brokers, was acquired in 2021. With 35 years of experience offering proprietary real estate-focused specialty programs, products, and effective loss prevention plans for InterContinental's clients across Boston and the New England area, Sleeper's new role will help Venbrook gain ground in the New England region as well as build out the practice across the U.S.

"This is a great opportunity for our clients. With the premiere of Venbrook's Select Commercial Business and Private Client Services verticals we can focus and provide a high-touch service experience for everyone," said Sleeper. "Our team brings an incredibly rich level of expertise and infrastructure to the Services division which is critical today as insurance needs are constantly changing. We are dedicated to providing exceptional service, innovative thinking, adaptive flexibility, and creative problem solving to help our clients succeed in a highly complex marketplace."

"We are excited to meet the demands of new and existing clients with these two new verticals," said Jason D. Turner, Venbrook CEO. "Bringing Tom in to lead the charge was an easy decision. We've been working together a long time and the talent and expertise that he brings to the table is unrivaled. His leadership is needed now as we expand our reach to serve high-net-worth investments and for making our Select Commerical Business and Private Client Services divisions major players in the space, both in the Boston area and across the U.S."

About Venbrook®

Venbrook Group, LLC is a holdings company with subsidiaries engaged in retail broking, wholesale broking, specialty programs, and claims services. Venbrook caters to a national client base across myriad industries with divergent needs. Venbrook's team of experts and industry specialists' partner with their clients to manage their risks, create security, promote growth and add value by delivering best-in-class insurance products and programs.

Venbrook continues to build partnerships to expand its insurance platform while continuing to invest in its infrastructure and talent. Venbrook is headquartered in Los Angeles with various locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.venbrook.com .

