Venbrook Group Names Awais Farooq Chief Claims Officer

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Venbrook Group LLC ("Venbrook"), one of the fastest growing independently owned insurance brokerage, claims, and risk management consulting companies in the U.S., today announced the appointment of Awais Farooq as its new Chief Claims Officer (CCO), effective immediately. Farooq will oversee Venbrook's global claims operations, a pivotal role within the company to drive strategy and enhance service across the division.

Awais Farooq

Farooq brings nearly two decades of experience driving large-scale change across global claims organizations, having most recently served as Senior Vice President of Strategy & Transformation at Crawford & Company. Prior to that, he held senior leadership roles at State Farm, Chubb, and Berkshire Hathaway GUARD. Throughout his career, Farooq has focused on modernizing claims operations, strengthening talent, and delivering exceptional customer outcomes.

"We are thrilled to welcome Awais to this critical leadership position," said Jason Turner, Founder and CEO of Venbrook Group. "His proven track record of delivering superior claims outcomes aligns with our commitment to provide our clients with bespoke solutions and a modernized claims process. We are happy to have him on the team."

"I am excited to join Venbrook and help usher in a new level of service in the company's claims division," said Farooq. "Together, we will focus on leveraging data and technology to enhance our services, provide customer advocacy, and deliver exceptional outcomes."

About Venbrook®

Venbrook Group, LLC is a holding company with subsidiaries engaged in retail broking, wholesale broking, programs, and claims services. Venbrook's team of experts and industry specialists partner with their clients to manage their risks, create security, promote growth, and add value by delivering best-in-class insurance products and programs. Venbrook is headquartered in Los Angeles, with various locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.venbrook.com.

