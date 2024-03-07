Venbrook Group Recognized With 2023 Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation™

LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna Healthcare has selected Venbrook Group, LLC ("Venbrook") as a recipient of their 2023 Silver level Healthy Workforce Designation for demonstrating a strong commitment to improving the health and vitality of its employees through a workplace well-being program.

"At Venbrook, we take the health and well-being of our employees seriously, and we are honored to be recognized by Cigna Healthcare for our commitment to everyone on our team," said Venbrook CEO Jason D. Turner. "The health and happiness of our employees is vital to our success as an organization. Winning the Silver level Healthy Workforce designation is particularly meaningful to us as it exemplifies how much we care about the culture we are building.

Vitality is defined as the capacity to pursue life with health, strength, and energy. It is both a driver and an outcome of health and work/life engagement, and Cigna Healthcare believes it is not only essential to individuals but also a catalyst for business and community growth. Research conducted as part of the Evernorth Vitality Index confirms that those with higher vitality experience better mental and physical health along with higher levels of job satisfaction and performance. An opportunity remains for employers as less than one in five U.S. adults report having high levels of vitality. A workplace well-being program that takes a comprehensive approach to employee health can be critical in boosting vitality and building a workforce that experiences better overall health and job productivity.

"Higher vitality is linked to a more motivated, connected, and productive workforce," said Kari Knight Stevens, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, The Cigna Group. "Employers that foster vitality will fuel a healthier workplace and drive business and economic growth. That's why we're proud to recognize employers for their efforts to prioritize multiple dimensions of wellness, build a culture of health, and boost employee engagement."

The Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation evaluates organizations based on the core components of their well-being program, including leadership and culture, program foundations and execution, policies and accommodations, and additional areas. Organizations recognized with this designation set the standard of excellence for organizational health and vitality. Cigna Healthcare is proud to honor Venbrook with the Silver level designation for having made good progress towards a healthy work culture by establishing and growing their employee well-being and engagement program.

Venbrook Group, LLC is a holding company with subsidiaries engaged in retail broking, wholesale broking, programs, and claims services. Venbrook caters to a national client base across myriad industries with divergent needs. Venbrook's team of experts and industry specialists partner with their clients to manage their risks, create security, promote growth, and add value by delivering best-in-class insurance products and programs. Venbrook is headquartered in Los Angeles, with various locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.venbrook.com.

