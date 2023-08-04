Venbrook Insurance Services Strengthens Commercial Retail Services Segment Nationally With Two New Vice Presidents

New hires support a growing client base for Commercial Property and Casualty insurance

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Venbrook Insurance Services ("Venbrook"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Venbrook Group, LLC and one of the largest independent insurance distribution and services firms in the U.S., announced today the hiring of Jane Anthony-Rivera and Karl Balian as Vice Presidents, both playing a crucial role in providing strategic risk management consultation and solutions to Venbrook's commercial retail clients across the U.S. Anthony-Rivera and Balian will report to Jeffrey Lang, Executive Vice President, Head of Retail.

Anthony-Rivera joins Venbrook from insurance brokerages Emar Associates, Inc., L&P Insurance, Corp., Brown & Brown Insurance, and Acordia Insurance. Through her years of experience in commercial property & casualty insurance, Anthony-Rivera brings insurance solutions and program design for manufacturing, hospitality, transportation, real estate, medical, retail, and municipality risks.

Bailan joins Venbrook from the financial and healthcare sectors of USI Insurance Services, Insperity, CoStar Group, Inc., OnePoint Human Capital Management, Paychex, ADP, and VAH Marketing, Inc. He is a 25-year high-caliber insurance veteran in commercial middle-market to enterprise-level accounts on capital-efficient insurance, mergers & acquisitions, and risk management.

"The addition of Jane and Karl strengthens our commercial property & casualty presence in the market," said Lang. "In their roles, they will advise Venbrook's growing national client base on the placement of coverages while nurturing the client relationships and alliances that will give them market insights into what businesses need. I'm thrilled to have them onboard our ever-growing team. Their expertise broadens the strong depth of solutions we bring to our clients."

About Venbrook®

Venbrook Group, LLC is a holdings company with subsidiaries engaged in retail broking, wholesale broking, specialty programs, and claims services. Venbrook caters to a national client base across myriad industries with divergent needs. Venbrook's team of experts and industry specialists partner with their clients to manage their risks, create security, promote growth, and add value by delivering best-in-class insurance products and programs.

Venbrook continues to build partnerships to expand its insurance platform while continuing to invest in its infrastructure and talent. Venbrook is headquartered in Los Angeles, with various locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.venbrook.com.

