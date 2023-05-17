Venbrook Names Juan Aguilar New Chief Financial Officer

Will lead risk management and financial activities for Venbrook's various holding companies

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Venbrook Group, LLC ("Venbrook") , one of the largest independent insurance distribution and services firms in the U.S., today announced the appointment of Juan Aguilar as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Aguilar brings 20 years of industry experience to his new role. As Chief Financial Officer, Juan will work with leaders across Venbrook's retail, wholesale, programs, and claims services divisions to lead and manage all aspects of the holding company's financial operations, including accounting and controllership, financial planning and analysis, tax, internal audit, treasury, capital management, and mergers and acquisitions. A proven finance leader, Aguilar has a superior track record of delivering results and creating value through a blend of strategic capital allocation and a discipline of well-honed operating skills and leadership abilities. Aguilar will also assist with Venbrook's ambition to continue to expand nationally.

Most recently, Aguilar spent 15 years at Aon PLC where he held leadership roles across Finance, Business Strategy & Development, and Operations. Prior to Aon, he held senior finance roles at Abbott Laboratories.

"I am very excited to join the Venbrook team," said Aguilar. "I've known and respected the company for many years and I believe the potential for growth and value creation right now is tremendous. Given the smart, passionate people, a strong platform, and innovative solutions to deliver best-in-class customer service, we are well-positioned as market disruptors in the industry. I am confident we can develop and execute the plans necessary to drive consistent growth and make that a reality. I'm proud to join the team and I look forward to working with Jason and everyone at Venbrook."

"I'm excited to welcome Juan to the Venbrook family," said Jason D. Turner, CEO of Venbrook. "He comes to the company at a transformative time in our history when we're looking at investment opportunities and partnerships that may change the face of the insurance world forever. Juan shares our commitment to success and our cultural values."

