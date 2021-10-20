Venbrook Partners with Jason Allen of Worldwide Risk Management to Grow U.S. Government Contractor Insurance Practice

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Venbrook Group, LLC ("Venbrook") , one of the largest independent insurance distribution and services firms in the U.S., today announced that Jason Allen of Worldwide Risk Management, Inc. ("Worldwide") has joined Venbrook to spearhead its Government Contractor Practice, a new line of business for Venbrook.

As the leader of Venbrook's Worldwide Risk Division, Allen will be responsible for the delivery of transactional and advisory solutions that address the unique risks faced by government contractors domestically and internationally. Solutions include Defense Base Act (DBA) Coverage, Foreign Liability, Foreign Workers Compensation, Medical Evacuation Coverage, and more. Specialties include SpaceComm solutions, International Risk Factoring, Competitive Analysis, OSINT, and others. All offerings meet U.S. and Foreign Contracting requirements.

"I am thrilled to join Venbrook and help build out the company's international insurance services," said Allen. "This is a win-win for our clients who now have the benefit and expertise of Venbrook's team and deep well of insurance products and risk management solutions."

"We are excited to welcome Jason to the Venbrook team. Jason brings extensive knowledge and experience to this unique world of complex insurance transactions," said Jason Turner, Venbrook founder and CEO. "He will help us deliver specialized knowledge for government defense coverage to clients around the globe. We couldn't be more pleased that he is joining our team."

About Venbrook®

Venbrook Group, LLC is a holdings company with subsidiaries engaged in retail broking, wholesale broking, programs, and claims services. Venbrook caters to a national client base across myriad industries with divergent needs. Venbrook's team of experts and industry specialists partner with their clients to manage their risks, create security, promote growth and add value by delivering best-in-class insurance products and programs.

Venbrook continues to build partnerships to expand its insurance platform while continuing to invest in its infrastructure and talent. Venbrook is headquartered in Los Angeles with various locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.venbrook.com .

SOURCE Venbrook Group, LLC

