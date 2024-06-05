Venbrook Wholesaler, Brooks Insurance, Strikes Alliance with CoverForce for On-Demand Quote & Bind API Platform

Self-service API integration provides a Comparative Rater tool for small businesses and agency partners to compare coverage offers and identify best carriers

LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Insurance ("Brooks") today announced the launch of their new Quote & Bind platform, powered by CoverForce, a VC-backed Insurtech that delivers direct API access to quote, bind and issue policies with the leading US carriers. Brooks is a nationally recognized wholesale insurance brokerage serving the standard markets and complex lines of business. They are a wholly owned subsidiary of Venbrook Group, one of the largest independent insurance and distribution services firms in the U.S.

Brooks Insurance

The Quote & Bind platform provides a digital tool for Brooks's agency partners and small business clients that simplifies the process of working together to bind coverage. The platform also serves as a Comparative Rater, allowing agencies and businesses the ability to analyze data from multiple carriers to compare coverage options.

Available policy coverage options include:

Business Owners Policies (BOP)

General Liability

Workers Comp

Cyber insurance

"The collaboration with CoverForce gives our clients and customers an easier and quicker way to view the options available to them," said David Rosen, President and Managing Director of Brooks Insurance. "No more back and forth or paper documents. It's the way business is being done now – automated, accurate, and available at any time. It especially shows our commitment to the independent insurance agent who wants to bind coverage immediately and accurately and it opens doors to a variety of carriers."

"We are thrilled to partner with Brooks," said Cyrus Karai, CEO and Co-Founder of CoverForce. "Their commitment to building a digital solution, with instant carrier access and one-click convenience, will help their agents, brokers, and business customers to engage with increased speed and work more efficiently."

About Venbrook®

Venbrook Group, LLC is a holding company with subsidiaries engaged in retail broking, wholesale broking, programs, and claims services. Venbrook's team of experts and industry specialists partner with their clients to manage their risks, create security, promote growth, and add value by delivering best-in-class insurance products and programs. Venbrook is headquartered in Los Angeles, with various locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.venbrook.com

About Brooks Insurance Agency

Brooks Group Insurance Agency, LLC is a nationally recognized wholesale insurance brokerage and wholly owned subsidiary of Venbrook Group, LLC. Brooks continues to broaden its reach in the property and casualty marketplace, providing coverage on excess and surplus (E&S), standard markets, specialty lines, and distressed lines of business. Brooks is an excess and surplus lines wholesaler within the specialty marketplace providing insurance coverage on both an admitted and non-admitted basis. Visit www.brooks-ins.com for more information.

About CoverForce

CoverForce has built a foundational, easy-to-integrate API that digitally connects agencies and corporate customers with insurance carriers. For agents, the company's core infrastructure and customized software enable instant quotes from top, best-fit carriers and one-click bind and issue. For carriers, the company unlocks new distribution channels and faster underwriting and sales, guaranteeing control over access, and providing access through its customized enterprise software for agencies and robust APIs. CoverForce has integrations with leading insurance companies - Travelers, Liberty Mutual, Chubb and more - across all major commercial insurance lines, including general liability, BOP, workers' compensation and cyber products.

A product of the University of Pennsylvania's Innovation Fund, CoverForce has more than 3,500 users on its platform - thanks in part to investors and advisors from Nyca Partners, QED Investors, Travelers, Microsoft and Uber. For more information, visit www.coverforce.com.

Contact: Rhonda Turner, [email protected]

SOURCE Venbrook Group, LLC