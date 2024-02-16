Venbrook's Carl Warren & Company Celebrates 50 Years as a Third Party Administrator

Venbrook Group, LLC

16 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

To Commemorate This Significant Milestone, Carl Warren Announces Platinum Sponsorship & Exhibition at the Largest Public Agency Risk Management Conference in California

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Venbrook Group, LLC ("Venbrook"), one of the largest independent insurance distribution and services firms in the U.S., is recognizing its wholly-owned subsidiary, Carl Warren & Company, LLC ("Carl Warren"), for unparalleled custom property and casualty claims management and solutions, as it celebrates its 50th year as a third party administrator (TPA), serving public entities, private corporations, insurance companies, and captives. To commemorate this significant milestone, Carl Warren is announcing its continual participation as a Platinum Sponsor and Exhibitor at the largest gathering for California public agencies, Public Agency Management Association's (PARMA) 50th Annual Conference on February 20-23rd at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Palm Springs.

With a legacy rooted in public claims adjusting, integrity, and expertise, Carl Warren will join California public entity risk professionals at this premier platform to network, share insights, and lead discussions on critical issues and emerging claim and risk trends impacting the public sector.

Venbrook Claims Services Leaders attending:

  • Angelique King, Executive Vice President
  • Richard McAbee, Chief Marketing Officer
  • Suzie Spencer, Vice President of Business Development
  • Kelly Carter, Director of Client Services
  • Chris Kustra, Claims Director
  • Joseph Mercado, Client Service Manager
  • Louise Edler, Liability Program Manager

Carl Warren will be at Booth #414/416. For more information about Venbrook Claims Services and Carl Warren or to book an on-site meeting with us, contact [email protected].

About Carl Warren & Company

Carl Warren & Company is a leading national third party administrator for unparalleled custom property and casualty claims management and solutions for private corporations, public entities, insurance companies, and captives. Find out more at www.carlwarren.com.

About Venbrook®

Venbrook Group, LLC is a holding company with subsidiaries engaged in retail broking, wholesale broking, programs, and claims services. Venbrook caters to a national client base across myriad industries with divergent needs. Venbrook's team of experts and industry specialists partner with their clients to manage their risks, create security, promote growth, and add value by delivering best-in-class insurance products and programs. Venbrook is headquartered in Los Angeles, with various locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.venbrook.com.

