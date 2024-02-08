Venbrook's Student Insurance Expands Exclusive Partnership with Anthem Blue Cross to Bring Accident Insurance to Universities Across California

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Venbrook Group, LLC ("Venbrook") and Student Insurance ("SI"), a wholly-owned subsidiary and part of Venbrook's Higher Education division, today announced the expansion of their accident coverage program for student-athletes attending universities in California. Exclusive to SI, the Student Athlete Insurance Network (SAIN) is a partnership with Anthem Blue Cross (Anthem) that was established in 1993, supplying coverage for all students at 80% of the state's community colleges. Venbrook is one of the largest independent insurance distribution and services firms in the U.S. The company acquired SI in 2019.

SAIN is meant to fill the gap between a student-athlete's health insurance policy, usually provided by a parent's plan and the NCAA's offering of catastrophic injury coverage. This coverage doesn't become available until the cost of treatment exceeds $90,000. Under the SAIN plan, 100% of treatment for accidents is covered by the Anthem Preferred Provider Network. Coverage begins at the first dollar for students without medical coverage with zero deductible for all accident injury claims.

This will provide medical treatment when it's needed most. The SAIN product pools all participants creating a level of stability a stand-alone policy can't provide. The seamless, no-hassle enrollment done by the SI team takes the work out of your hands for a positive transition and student experience.

"The SAIN program has a long and successful history in California's community colleges, and we are thrilled to finally offer the policy to universities and private colleges across the state, while continuing to serve our community college students, as well as K-12," said Kimberly Rowan, Vice President at Student Insurance. "While the NCAA catastrophic policy helps in the event of grave injury, the SAIN program picks up where regular health insurance coverage of a less threatening injury ends."

"Our goal is to provide campus-wide risk management and health and wellness solutions to colleges and universities that are accessible, affordable, and tailored to the unique needs of the schools and student population," said Mike Conway, VP of Strategy and Business Development for Venbrook's Higher Education division. "The student health & accident program through Student Insurance helps schools and their students accomplish those shared goals."

