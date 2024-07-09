Venbrook's Student Insurance Names Jessica MacDonald Vice President Sales

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Student Insurance ("SI"), a Venbrook subsidiary and part of Venbrook Benefits, today announced that industry veteran, Jessica MacDonald, will join the company as Vice President of Sales to accelerate growth and customer focus.

MacDonald brings more than 20 years of experience specifically in student health, making her among the few seasoned executives with so much industry knowledge. Most recently, MacDonald was Vice President of Business Development at Wellfleet, a student health insurance company. She will be based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Student Insurance (PRNewsfoto/Venbrook Group, LLC)

In her new role at Student Insurance, MacDonald will help identify new business opportunities and present the company's value proposition to schools across the country at both the community college and university level.

MacDonald will directly report to Michael Conway, who will take on the role of Sr. Vice President at Student Insurance, with the entire division overseen by Alison Myers, Executive Vice President, Venbrook Benefits.

"We are thrilled to have Jessica join the team, and happy to see Mike taking on even more responsibilities in the division," said Myers. "Jessica has a ton of experience in our industry and comes with a specific niche of knowledge not many of us can claim, especially regarding her service on the carrier side. On top of that, she's a top-notch sales leader and relationship builder. We can't wait to work with her."

"I am beyond excited to be joining the Student Insurance team," said MacDonald. "They have a vision and a mission to build plans that meet the needs of today's diverse student population. This industry requires an appreciation for nuance and customization to deliver campus-specific insurance solutions. I can't wait to spread the word and bring quality, equitable insurance to more students across the country."

Besides her role at Wellfleet, MacDonald has held other leadership roles at Anthem/Elevance as Director of Sales and Strategic Accounts, and at Aetna Student Health and Christie Student Health, where she successfully managed sales and customer service strategies to attract new clients.

"Jessica brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team and represents our commitment to growing the program," said Jason D. Turner, Venbrook Founder and CEO. "We are thrilled to have her."

About Venbrook®

Venbrook Group, LLC is a holding company with subsidiaries engaged in retail broking, wholesale broking, programs, and claims services. Venbrook's team of experts and industry specialists partner with their clients to manage their risks, create security, promote growth, and add value by delivering best-in-class insurance products and programs. Venbrook is headquartered in Los Angeles, with various locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.venbrook.com.

About Student Insurance

Since 1950, Student Insurance, has grown to be one of the largest insurers of primary and secondary schools in California and across the United States. We take pride in serving the K12, university, community, junior, and technical colleges. Our goal is to deliver the highest possible level of service to our clients.

SOURCE Venbrook Group, LLC