Vend and Cove Announce Integration to Seamlessly Link Visitor Management and Parking Technology at Modern Real Estate Properties

The new integration offers seamless features that enhance convenience and efficiency for property owners, tenants, and visitors:

Integrated Visitor Parking Validations : When tenants invite visitors to a building through Cove, they can now issue a Vend parking validation as part of the visitor invitation workflow. This allows tenants to either fully or partially cover parking session costs based on the validations configured in Vend, ensuring a frictionless experience for visitors.

Permission Synchronization : Permissions are synced between Vend and Cove, allowing tenants to provide appropriate parking validation types based on their access level. Only authorized employees can create parking validations for visitors, ensuring control over parking resources.

Visitor Email Integration : Vend parking details and validations are automatically included in Cove's visitor emails, offering clear instructions for visitors on how to access the building and ensuring a smooth entry experience.

Automatic Vehicle Recognition: Pre-registered visitor vehicles will be automatically recognized using Vend's License Plate Recognition (LPR) system at the entrance and exit, with parking validations applied instantly. This automation reduces hassle for visitors and guarantees a seamless parking experience.

This integration will be first rolled out at Bond, George Oliver's experiential office project in Phoenix. Bond offers a hospitality-inspired office experience with thoughtfully crafted amenities and modern design, bringing teams together in an unparalleled workplace at the heart of the desirable Camelback Corridor. With prime access to nationally renowned restaurants, retail, a premiere labor pool, and abundant housing, Bond sets a new standard for office spaces, and the seamless integration of parking through Vend and Cove will enhance the high-end experiences offered at the property.

"We are thrilled to partner with Cove to bring this level of convenience and seamless integration to properties like Bond," said Karan Singhal, Chief Technology Officer at Vend. "Our goal is to help real estate owners and operators deliver exceptional experiences, and this collaboration ensures that parking is as easy and accessible as possible for everyone."

Cove's CEO, Adam Segal, added: "At Cove, we are constantly striving to simplify and elevate property management for our clients. This partnership with Vend enables us to offer a comprehensive solution that further improves the overall experience for tenants and visitors alike. By integrating visitor management and parking technology, we can deliver a more streamlined and cohesive property experience."

This integration is now available to all joint Vend and Cove customers, offering real estate owners and operators the opportunity to deliver streamlined and modern property experiences with unified visitor management and parking solutions.

Vend the leading provider of AI-powered parking technology solutions that make parking more profitable for real estate owners and easier for tenants, visitors, and property managers. With a focus on technology-driven efficiency, Vend provides solutions that are transforming the way parking is managed in a variety of industries. www.vendpark.io

Cove is a technology platform dedicated to modernizing property operations and creating exceptional tenant experiences for real estate owners and operators. Cove's all-in-one platform streamlines processes, connects building services, and enhances operational efficiency, allowing properties to offer better experiences to tenants and visitors. www.cove.is

