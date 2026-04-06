Vendavo Advances AI with Pricing Assistant Innovations, Introduces ML-Driven Price Rules Generator

Spring 2026 release embeds additional AI and ML in the platform, enabling teams to detect margin risk early, conduct root cause analysis at scale, and act with precision.

DENVER, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vendavo, the market leader in commercial excellence solutions for B2B enterprises, today announced advancements to its AI Pricing Assistant and AI Documentation Assistant. The embedded capabilities within the Vendavo platform enable pricing, sales, and finance teams to identify sources of margin erosion, understand its drivers, and act earlier, before margin loss compounds.

The AI Assistants are designed for the realities of B2B pricing and operate within existing workflows, elevating analysis, context, and recommended actions into the flow of work. They are also built for enterprise requirements, deliver explainable and auditable outputs, operate at scale across large product catalogs, and apply industry-specific context tailored to each customer's business.

"Vendavo AI Assistants don't just answer questions, they help teams execute," said Vendavo CEO Sharath Dorbala. "By embedding AI directly into pricing workflows, we're giving commercial teams the clarity, control, and confidence they need to protect margin and grow profitably in today's volatile markets."

AI Pricing Assistant: Turning Pricing Complexity into Usable Insight

B2B companies are under mounting pressure to deliver profitable growth in the face of market volatility and increasing complexity and competition. Yet, disconnected data and systems make finding and fixing sources of margin erosion slow and tedious.

The Vendavo AI Pricing Assistant, powered by Vendavo's unified, AI–enabled data platform, surfaces patterns, isolates root causes, and recommends actions to remediate and prevent future margin decline. Recommendations are explainable and auditable, aligning decisions and fostering trust across pricing, sales, and finance. Vendavo AI Assistants are composed of specialized agents designed with B2B pricing expertise and trained to use customer data and industry context and best practices to deliver precise, relevant recommendations. It scales from tens of thousands to millions of SKUs, maintaining performance and consistency in high-volume B2B environments.

Sample prompts include:

Where is my company losing the most margin and why?

Which customers or products are driving margin erosion?

What are the biggest opportunities to improve profitability right now?

The result is decisions that are easier to explain, faster to act on, and more consistent across the enterprise.

Proven Impact for Complex B2B Organizations

Early adopters report measurable productivity and margin improvements, including:

Saving 15 to 20+ hours per week by automating routine pricing and margin analysis

by automating routine pricing and margin analysis Recovering 100 to 300 basis points of gross margin by identifying margin leakage earlier

by identifying margin leakage earlier Cutting through millions of price points to pinpoint the most impactful opportunities

The AI Pricing Assistant builds trust across teams by providing transparent, auditable recommendations, while also giving executives the visibility to reduce risk and drive profitable growth.

AI Documentation Assistant

The AI Documentation Assistant provides in-product answers about Vendavo platform capabilities through a natural language interface trained exclusively on Vendavo documentation.

Spring 2026 Product Release Highlights

The AI Pricing Assistant and AI Documentation Assistant are part of Vendavo's broader Spring 2026 Product Release, which delivers enhancements across the platform. These include:

Pricing: Machine Learning Price Rules Generator, improved scalability in item properties, volume curve enhancements, and a price simulation API

Machine Learning Price Rules Generator, improved scalability in item properties, volume curve enhancements, and a price simulation API Rebates : New inventory management capabilities

: New inventory management capabilities Additional updates across the platform, such as product-level optimized recommendations, attachment archiving and benchmarks in Quoting, and Analytics enhancements

"Customers are clear about where they need us to go next, from scaling their data to making decisions easier to execute," said Gloria Kee, SVP Product Management at Vendavo. "This release reflects that dialogue; focused improvements across performance, extensibility, and experience, alongside continued innovation in AI."

Machine Learning Price Rules Generator

The Price Rules Generator uses machine learning to recommend pricing rules based on historical data and confidence scoring to guide selection. Pricing teams can review and approve the suggested strategy and formula, ensuring control while accelerating execution and reducing the time and expertise required to design and maintain complex pricing rules. This enables faster, more consistent pricing strategy deployment at scale.

Availability

The Vendavo AI Pricing Assistant is available as part of Vendavo's AI Assistants portfolio and can be added by customers using Vendavo pricing solutions. The Spring 2026 Product Release is available now. Customers are encouraged to contact their Vendavo representative for further details.

To learn more about the Vendavo AI Pricing Assistant and the April 2026 release, visit www.vendavo.com or register for Vendavo's upcoming webinar, "Meet the AI Pricing Assistant" on Monday, April 27 at 9 a.m. Central Time to see the AI Pricing Assistant in action.

About Vendavo

Vendavo empowers global manufacturers and distributors to accelerate growth and profitability with leading pricing, selling, and rebate management solutions. Companies like Emerson, Medtronic, and GAF rely on Vendavo to manage, optimize, and digitize their end-to-end commercial processes. Vendavo's solutions, team of pricing and selling experts, and proven process accelerates value and outcomes that are not only predictable, but unrivaled.

With Vendavo, complex B2B enterprises can develop dynamic customer insights and execute optimal pricing strategies that maximize margin, boost sales effectiveness, and improve the customer experience. Vendavo is headquartered in Denver, with offices in Czech Republic and India. For more information, visit http://www.vendavo.com.

SOURCE Vendavo, Inc.