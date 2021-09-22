Vendavo Announces Upcoming Events Focused on Pricing, Sales, and Strategy

DENVER, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vendavo, the global market leader in AI embedded pricing and selling solutions, is excited to announce the dates for its upcoming Growth + Profitability Summit, in addition to opening the nominations for the 2021 Commercial Excellence Awards, with the winners to be revealed in December.

The Growth + Profitability Summit will take place virtually over two days on November 9 & 10, 2021. The summit will focus on a variety of topics related to commercial pricing and sales and will feature roadmap and strategy discussions, product sessions, and breakouts sessions. The link to register is: https://pages.vendavo.com/vendavo-fall-GPS-day-1-registration-page.html" Both the Growth + Profitability Summit and our Commercial Excellence Awards are something we look forward to all year. Focusing on the continued success and being able to celebrate our customers is something that is very important to us," said Megan MacLean, Chief Services Officer, Vendavo.

Nominations are now open for the 2021 Commercial Excellence Awards, recognizing companies that are optimizing pricing, sales, and strategy. The nomination categories include:

Value Outcomes

Innovation

Commercial Excellence Maturity

Digital Transformation

Previous year winners include: TruckPro, GAF, Dynapac, and Amerisource Bergen. Each winner of the inaugural awards program will receive a sizable donation to a charity of their choosing and credit toward Vendavo Professional Services time. The nomination form and further details can be found here: https://www.vendavo.com/commercial-excellence-awards/

About Vendavo:

Vendavo's AI-embedded Pricing and Sales solutions power the shift to digital commerce for the world's most demanding B2B companies, unlocking value, growing margin and accelerating revenue. With the Vendavo SaaS Commercial Excellence platform and our best-in-class CPQ and price optimization solutions, our customers develop dynamic customer insights and optimal pricing strategies that maximize margin, boost sales effectiveness and improve customer experience.



Vendavo has offices in Denver, Dallas, Düsseldorf, Prague, and Stockholm. For more information, please visit http://www.vendavo.com

SOURCE Vendavo

Related Links

www.vendavo.com/

