Venterra Named One of the 2024 Best Workplaces for Mental Wellness by Great Place to Work®

HOUSTON, Texas, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® Canada has named Venterra on their 2024 Best Workplaces™ for Mental Wellness list for the second year in a row based on survey feedback provided by individuals employed at hundreds of companies across the country.

Best Workplaces for Mental Wellness

An organization needs to have met the Great Place to Work Certified™ standard and have exceptionally high scores on the Trust Index survey to be eligible for a "Best Workplace™" list, and, in the case of the 2024 Best Workplaces™ for Mental Wellness recognition, at least 80% of survey participants needed to agree with the statement "This is a psychologically and emotionally healthy place to work."

In Venterra's most recent survey of its Canadian team members, the organization significantly surpassed that metric and had 96% of survey participants agree with the statement "Taking everything into account, I would say this is a great place to work."

"I am very pleased that Venterra has been recognized once again for our commitment to mental wellness, a pledge we reinforced last year by instituting an annual mental wellness day," Venterra CEO, John Foresi. "This initiative, providing paid time off, is indicative of our ongoing dedication to the mental health and job satisfaction of our colleagues. "

"The well-being of our Venterra family is paramount, and fostering mental wellness is key to our collective health and prosperity," said Venterra Chairman, Andrew Stewart. "We've witnessed firsthand the transformative impact this focus has on our organization, and it remains a top priority for us as we continue to build a supportive and thriving work culture."

Venterra's Canada office has been recognized multiple times by the Great Place to Work® Institute. In addition to the 2024 Best Workplaces™ for Mental Wellness win, it has also been named one of the Best Workplaces™ for Professional Development, one of the Best Workplaces™ for Today's Youth, one of the Best Workplaces™ in Real Estate & Property Development, and was listed as one of the overall Best Workplaces™ in Canada. Explore all of Venterra's recognitions and team member survey result highlights from their Venterra's Great Place to Work® Canada & U.S. company profiles.

About Venterra:

Founded in 2001, Venterra Realty develops, owns and manages approximately 85+ communities and more than 25,000 apartment units across 19 major US cities. Venterra provides housing to over 50,000 people and 15,000 pets. The organization has completed $12.9 billion Cdn in real estate transactions and currently manages a portfolio of multi-family real estate assets valued at approximately $7 billion Cdn. Venterra is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering industry-leading customer experience. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. A global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists, and represents the voices of 500,000 employees across industry. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, recognizing the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca

Contact: Allie Lewnes, Communications Manager & Brand Specialist

[email protected]

SOURCE Venterra Realty