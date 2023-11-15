Venterra Named One of the Best Workplaces for Mental Wellness by Great Place to Work®

HOUSTON, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® Canada has named Venterra on their 2023 Best Workplaces™ for Mental Wellness list based on survey feedback provided by individuals employed at hundreds of companies across the country.

Best Workplaces for Mental Wellness

An organization needs to have met the Great Place to Work Certified™ standard and have exceptionally high scores on the Trust Index survey to be eligible for a "Best Workplace™" list, and, in the case of the 2023 Best Workplaces™ for Mental Wellness recognition, at least 80% of survey participants needed to agree with the statement "This is a psychologically and emotionally healthy place to work."

In Venterra's most recent survey of its Canadian team members, the organization significantly surpassed that metric and had 96% of survey participants agree with the statement "Taking everything into account, I would say this is a great place to work."

"We're dedicated to providing an exceptional experience for our team members, and prioritizing their mental well-being is integral to our workplace culture," Venterra CEO, John Foresi. "In this spirit, we recently introduced a mental wellness day with paid time off, further enhancing our commitment to our employees' mental health and work satisfaction."

"Fostering mental wellness in the workplace is a vital factor for the health and prosperity of Venterra colleagues," said Venterra Chairman, Andrew Stewart. "It's crucial for our continued success and sustainability as an organization. Creating a workplace that's not only productive but also psychologically and emotionally nurturing contributes to the well-being of our team members, enhances their productivity, and strengthens team dynamics. We're proud to be recognized alongside organizations that prioritize the significance of this essential aspect of the overall employee experience."

Venterra's Canada office has been recognized multiple times by the Great Place to Work® Institute. In addition to the 2023 Best Workplaces™ for Mental Wellness win, this year it has also been named one of the Best Workplaces™ for Professional Development, one of the Best Workplaces™ for Today's Youth, one of the Best Workplaces™ in Real Estate & Property Development, and was listed as one of the overall Best Workplaces™ in Canada. Explore all of Venterra's recognitions and team member survey result highlights from their Venterra's Great Place to Work® Canada & U.S. company profiles.

About Venterra:

Founded in 2001, Venterra Realty owns and manages approximately 80+ communities and more than 24,000 apartment units across 19 major US cities that provide housing to over 45,000 people and 15,000 pets. The organization has completed approximately $9.0 billion in real estate transactions and currently manages a portfolio of multi-family real estate assets valued at more than $5.0 billion. Venterra is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering industry-leading customer experience. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. A global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists, and represents the voices of 500,000 employees across industry. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, recognizing the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca

