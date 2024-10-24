Venterra Named to Great Place To Work® 2024 Best Workplaces for Women List

HOUSTON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have selected Venterra as one of the 2024 Best Workplaces™ for Women. This is Venterra's second time being named to this prestigious list.

To determine the Best Workplaces for Women, Great Place To Work® analyzed the survey responses of nearly 600,000 women who work for Great Place To Work Certified™ companies that were eligible for the list. To be considered, a company must employ at least 50 women, have at least 20% of non-executive managers who are women, and at least one female C-suite executive.

Understanding that diversity drives innovation and creativity, Venterra is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment where individuals of all genders and backgrounds feel valued and empowered to bring their unique perspectives to the table. By embracing a wide range of experiences and viewpoints, their goal is to build a stronger, more dynamic team in an environment as a Great Place to Work® for all.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the Best Workplaces for Women for a second time. This accolade reflects our commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment where women can thrive and all colleagues have equal opportunities for success," said Venterra CEO, John Foresi. "This recognition reflects our ongoing efforts to champion diversity and inclusion, which are essential to driving innovation and excellence at Venterra. By empowering our team members and driving positive change within the company, we continue to build a workplace where everyone can succeed," said Andrew Stewart, Venterra Chairman.

The Best Workplaces for Women list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for women regardless of job role, race, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

Great Place To Work analyzed the gender balance of each workplace compared with Bureau of Labor Statistics industry data. Companies were also assessed on how representation changes as women rise from front-line positions to the board of directors.

"The things that create a great workplace for women are the same basic needs that every employee has," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "The best workplaces have closed the experience gap, providing access and opportunity to all regardless of an employee's gender or background."

"Fortune congratulates the companies that made the cut for the Best Workplaces for Women," says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. "Based on survey responses of so many women nationwide, these companies clearly demonstrate they have created workplaces where many feel valued, supported, and encouraged to do their best work."

Venterra's unique culture has been honored by the Great Place To Work® Institute with a variety of awards in the past. Their recent recognitions from the organization include overall 2024 Best Workplaces, 2024 PEOPLE® Companies that Care, Best Workplaces for Giving Back, and Best Workplaces in Canada. View all of Venterra's previous awards from the Great Place To Work® Institute and learn more about their latest survey results from their U.S. company profile and Canadian company profile.

Venterra Realty is a growing developer, owner, and operator of multifamily apartments with approximately 90 mixed-use and multifamily communities across 21 major US cities. Over 42,000 people and more than 18,000 pets call Venterra "home"! The Venterra Team is focused on achieving excellence in serving its three major stakeholders: residents, employees, and investors. Venterra has enjoyed tremendous growth and financial success over its 23-year history, with approximately $5.5 billion USD of assets under management. This success has been achieved through the exceptional commitment and dedication of Venterra's approximately 900 team members. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce, and society – through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative, and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

