Venterra Ranked Number One on Great Place To Work® 2024 Best Workplaces in Real Estate List

HOUSTON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® has listed Venterra in the number one spot on their small and medium size Best Workplaces in Real Estate list. This is Venterra's third time being named to this prestigious list and first time earning the top spot.

The Best Workplaces in Real Estate award is based on the analysis of survey responses from over 29,000 employees at Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the real estate industry.

This marks the third year that the institute has recognized exceptional workplaces in the real estate industry, and survey results from Venterra's team members have resulted in the organization ranking on the prestigious and highly competitive list for a third consecutive year.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized as the top real estate workplace by Great Place to Work®. This achievement is a testament to our exceptional colleagues, whose incredible efforts and unwavering commitment make such recognition possible," said Venterra CEO, John Foresi. "At Venterra, we focus on fostering a Culture of Care. This spirit of teamwork and collaboration helps us deliver exceptional experiences, contributing to everyone's growth and happiness. It is this genuine care that helps us stand out in the industry and inspires our teams, making them excited to come to work each day and provide excellent service to our residents," said Andrew Stewart, Venterra Chairman.

The Best Workplaces in Real Estate list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.2 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or any other demographic identifier.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Real Estate," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "These companies not only outperform the average for their industry but have created workplaces that outshine the average in every category, proving the importance of building trust with workers, no matter the industry."

Venterra's unique culture has been honored by the Great Place To Work® Institute with a variety of awards in the past. Other recent recognitions from the organization include overall 2024 Best Workplaces, 2024 PEOPLE® Companies that Care, Best Workplaces in Texas™, and Best Workplaces in Canada. View all of Venterra's previous awards from the Great Place To Work® Institute and learn more about their latest survey results from their U.S. company profile and Canadian company profile.

About Venterra:

Venterra Realty is a growing developer, owner, and operator of multifamily apartments with approximately 90 mixed-use and multifamily communities across 21 major US cities. Over 42,000 people and more than 18,000 pets call Venterra "home"! The Venterra Team is focused on achieving excellence in serving its three major stakeholders: residents, employees, and investors. Venterra has enjoyed tremendous growth and financial success over its 23-year history, with approximately $5.5 billion USD of assets under management and total annual revenues approaching $500 million USD. This success has been achieved through the exceptional commitment and dedication of Venterra's approximately 900 team members. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

About the Best Workplaces in Real Estate List

Great Place To Work selected the 2024 Best Workplaces in Real Estate by analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 1.3 million employees, representing the experiences of over 8.2 million employees in the U.S. in 2023 and 2024. Of those, more than 29,000 responses came from employees at Great Place To Work Certified companies in the real estate industry, and these rankings are based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. To eligible for this list, companies must have at least 10 employees. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

