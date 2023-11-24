Venterra Realty Acquires Avasa Hammock Landing Community in West Melbourne

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla., Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Venterra Realty recently acquired the Avasa Hammock Landing community located in West Melbourne, Florida.

The 300-unit multi-family community was newly built in 2023 and offers modern one, two, and three-bedroom garden-style residences that range from 769 – 1484 square feet in 12 unique floor plans. The apartments feature high-end interiors including quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, deep single-basin sinks, subway tile backsplash, soaking tubs, and ample closet space.

The property provides renters with access to a best-in-class amenity package including a resort-style pool area, with a saltwater swimming pool, a pavilion with grills, tables, TVs, and a hammock lawn, as well as a 24/7 fitness center, yoga studio, remote workspaces, bark park and dog wash station. 

Located in West Melbourne, the property is situated along the I-95 corridor at the south end of the "Space Coast" and is adjacent to Venterra's Luminary at 95 property. Both properties offer convenient access to major employers in the aerospace and defense industries in Melbourne, as well as walkability to a nearby shopping center that includes a Publix and a Super Target.

Venterra will implement its resident-focused programs such as the Live it. Love it. Guarantee.™, the 48-Hour Maintenance Guarantee, and SMARTLEASING.

"We have seen excellent growth in the Florida Market, and are excited to expand our portfolio with Avasa Hammock Landing as our second property in the West Melbourne area," said John Foresi, CEO of Venterra Realty. "Venterra has become known as a company that is committed to providing a market-leading living experience, and we look forward to identifying opportunities to further enhance the standard of living at Avasa Hammock Landing by implementing Venterra's customer-focused management platform," added Venterra Chairman, Andrew Stewart.

About Venterra:

Founded in 2001, Venterra Realty owns and manages approximately 80+ communities and more than 24,000 apartment units across 19 major US cities that provide housing to over 45,000 people and 15,000 pets. The organization has completed approximately $9.0 billion in real estate transactions and currently manages a portfolio of multi-family real estate assets valued at more than $5.0 billion. Venterra is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering industry-leading customer experience. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

