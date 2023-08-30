Venterra Realty Acquires Avasa Spring Branch Community in Houston

HOUSTON, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Venterra Realty recently acquired the Avasa Spring Branch community located in Houston, Texas.

The 361-unit, three-story multi-family community was built in 2023 and offers modern one, two, and three-bedroom mid-rise residences that range from 613-1475 square feet in 21 unique floor plans. The apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, larger soaking tubs, and ample closet space along with an excellent amenity package.

Avasa Spring Branch Apartments

Residents can enjoy Avasa's best-in-class amenity package, spending time in either of the two well-appointed pool areas with grilling areas and social spaces. Additional on-site amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, connected yoga/spin studio, clubhouse, and more.

Located on Brittmoore Rd., near the intersection of I-10, the property offers easy access to prominent employment hubs including Memorial City, City Center, Westchase, and the Energy Corridor, and all the shopping, dining, and activities in the area.

Venterra will implement its resident-focused programs such as the Live it. Love it. Guarantee.TM, the 48-Hour Maintenance Guarantee, and SMARTLEASING.

"We have seen excellent growth in the Houston area and are excited to expand our Texas portfolio with the addition of Avasa Spring Branch," said John Foresi , CEO of Venterra Realty. "Venterra has become known as a company that is committed to providing a market-leading living experience, and we look forward to identifying opportunities to further enhance the standard of living at Avasa Spring Branch by implementing Venterra's customer-focused management platform," added Venterra Chairman, Andrew Stewart.

About Venterra:

Founded in 2001, Venterra Realty owns and manages approximately 80 communities and more than 23,000 apartment units across 19 major US cities that provide housing to over 45,000 people and 15,000 pets. The organization has completed over $9.0 billion in real estate transactions and currently manages a portfolio of multi-family real estate assets valued at over $4.8 billion. Venterra is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering industry-leading customer experience. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

