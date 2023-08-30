Venterra Realty Acquires Avasa Spring Branch Community in Houston

News provided by

Venterra Realty

30 Aug, 2023, 10:14 ET

HOUSTON, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Venterra Realty recently acquired the Avasa Spring Branch community located in Houston, Texas.

The 361-unit, three-story multi-family community was built in 2023 and offers modern one, two, and three-bedroom mid-rise residences that range from 613-1475 square feet in 21 unique floor plans. The apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, larger soaking tubs, and ample closet space along with an excellent amenity package.

Continue Reading
Avasa Spring Branch Apartments
Avasa Spring Branch Apartments

Residents can enjoy Avasa's best-in-class amenity package, spending time in either of the two well-appointed pool areas with grilling areas and social spaces. Additional on-site amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, connected yoga/spin studio, clubhouse, and more.

Located on Brittmoore Rd., near the intersection of I-10, the property offers easy access to prominent employment hubs including Memorial City, City Center, Westchase, and the Energy Corridor, and all the shopping, dining, and activities in the area.

Venterra will implement its resident-focused programs such as the Live it. Love it. Guarantee.TM, the 48-Hour Maintenance Guarantee, and SMARTLEASING.

"We have seen excellent growth in the Houston area and are excited to expand our Texas portfolio with the addition of Avasa Spring Branch," said John Foresi, CEO of Venterra Realty. "Venterra has become known as a company that is committed to providing a market-leading living experience, and we look forward to identifying opportunities to further enhance the standard of living at Avasa Spring Branch by implementing Venterra's customer-focused management platform," added Venterra Chairman, Andrew Stewart.

About Venterra:

Founded in 2001, Venterra Realty owns and manages approximately 80 communities and more than 23,000 apartment units across 19 major US cities that provide housing to over 45,000 people and 15,000 pets. The organization has completed over $9.0 billion in real estate transactions and currently manages a portfolio of multi-family real estate assets valued at over $4.8 billion. Venterra is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering industry-leading customer experience. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

Contact: Allie Foard, Communications Manager & Brand Specialist
[email protected]

SOURCE Venterra Realty

Also from this source

Venterra Realty Named on the 2023 PEOPLE Companies That Care List

Venterra Realty Appoints Pamela Higdon as Chief Financial Officer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.