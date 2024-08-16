Venterra Realty Acquires Botanic Luxury Apartments in Pooler, Georgia

POOLER, Ga., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Venterra Realty recently acquired the Botanic Luxury Apartments community located in Pooler, Georgia.

The 391-unit multi-family community is well located just minutes from Savannah, in the fast-growing suburb of Pooler, Georgia, with easy access to the Pooler Parkway and I-95. The property consists of three midrise-style buildings, each with elevator access, and 11 buildings containing townhome or "Big House" units that have ground floor access and attached garages.

Botanic Luxury Apartments

All apartments feature high-end interior finishes including stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, garden tubs, full-size washers and dryers, and oversized closets. Some apartments offer a kitchen island, attached garage, double-sink vanities, and built-in desks.

Botanic Luxury Apartments provide renters with access to a resort-style pool area with a cabana, sun shelf, grilling area, two-story fitness center, and yoga space, elevator service, resident lounge, private offices, and EV charging stations. Residents with pets can welcome up to 3 pets per apartment, with no weight limit, as well as enjoy access to the bark park and paw spa.

Nestled among the region's leading employers and educational institutions, Botanic Luxury Apartments offers access to Savannah-Chatham County Public School Systems, Georgia Tech Savannah, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, and other notable organizations. Additionally, the location is a stone's throw from vibrant dining, premier shopping, and exciting entertainment venues, including downtown Savannah, Tanger Outlets, and various recreational spots. Venterra will implement its resident-focused programs such as the Live it. Love it. Guarantee.™, the 48-Hour Maintenance Guarantee, and SMARTLEASING™.

"The acquisition of Botanic Luxury Apartments marks a significant achievement for Venterra that is worth celebrating. As our first acquisition in the Savannah market, Venterra now has assets in 20 different metro areas across the country," said John Foresi , CEO of Venterra Realty. "Venterra has become known as a company that is committed to providing a market-leading living experience, and we look forward to identifying opportunities to further grow our presence in new markets and enhance the standard of living at Botanic Luxury Apartments by implementing Venterra's customer-focused management platform," added Venterra Chairman, Andrew Stewart.

About Venterra:

Founded in 2001, Venterra Realty develops, owns and manages approximately 90 communities and about 26,000 apartment units across 21 major US cities. Venterra provides housing to over 50,000 people and 15,000 pets. The organization has completed $9.5 Billion in real estate transactions and currently manages a portfolio of multi-family real estate assets valued at approximately $5.5 Billion. Venterra is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering industry-leading customer experience. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

