Venterra Realty Acquires Florida Apartments

The community offers spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments ranging. The Retreat at Lakeland's apartment interiors have been upgraded with high-end features including stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood vinyl flooring, and screened-in patios. The property's amenity package includes a playground, two swimming pools, Pickleball and Tennis courts, Fitness Center, and more. Floorplans, photos, and pricing can be found on the property's website.

"The Retreat at Lakeland's position between the metropolitan areas of Tampa and Orlando complements our presence in those markets. We are confident that managed in the Venterra Way, the property will be a valuable investment and will provide a great living experience to our residents," said Venterra Realty Chairman Andrew Stewart.

Venterra will implement its resident-focused programs such as the Live it. Love it. Guarantee.TM, the 48-Hour Maintenance Guarantee, SMARTLEASING, as well as their overall commitment to providing a world-class living experience for which Venterra has become known.

"We are excited to build upon our large established presence in the Sunshine State and provide an industry-leading living experience to the residents of Lakeland," said John Foresi, CEO of Venterra Realty.

About Venterra:

Founded in 2001, Venterra Realty owns and manages more than 65 communities and over 18,000 apartment units across 12 major US cities that provide housing to over 36,000 people and 11,000 pets. The organization has completed almost $7.0 billion in real estate transactions and currently manages a portfolio of multi-family real estate assets valued at approximately $3.5 billion. Venterra is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering industry-leading customer experience. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

