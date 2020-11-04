Venterra Realty Acquires San Antonio Apartments

The community offers 11 unique one, two, and three bedroom apartments ranging in size from 713 sq. ft. to 1450 sq. ft., with rents starting between $1000 to $1450 per month. All of Park on Wurzbach's apartment interiors feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and wood plank floors. The property offers an amenity package tailored for the area including a two-tiered swimming pool, grilling pavilion featuring propane grills and a flat screen TV, 24-Hour fitness center, 24-Hour Yoga and Spin Studio, large on-site dog park and pet salon, and accepts 3 pets per apartment. Floorplans, photos, and pricing can be found on the property's website.

"We are thrilled to add another community to our San Antonio region, especially in this area. The property is about equidistant from the medical center, the Westover Hills area, the Joint Base, as well as being less than a mile from Ingram Park Mall and a multitude of retail locations. Park on Wurzbach is the ideal location and offers the top-notch amenities that today's renters are looking for," said Stephanie Bruce, Regional Manager for Venterra Realty.

Venterra will implement its resident-focused programs, such as the Live it. Love it. Guarantee.™, the 48-Hour Maintenance Guarantee, SMARTLEASING, as well as their overall commitment to providing a world-class living experience for which Venterra has become known.

"Park on Wurzbach offers a new, expertly-built property in a prime location. We were able to acquire the property on an off-market basis directly from the original developer in part due to our reputation," said John Foresi, CEO of Venterra Realty. "This acquisition gives us a stronger presence in San Antonio where we can have a positive economic impact on the city and our teams can have a positive experiential impact on residents' lives," added Andrew Stewart, Chairman of Venterra Realty.

Founded in 2001, Venterra Realty owns and manages 60 apartment communities in 11 major US cities that provide housing to over 32,000 people and 11,000 pets. The organization has completed more than $6.2 billion in real estate transactions and currently manages a portfolio of multi-family real estate assets valued at over $2.8 billion, which generates gross annual income in excess of $260 million. Venterra is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering industry-leading customer experience. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com .

