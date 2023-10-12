Venterra Realty Acquires The Grove at Clermont Community in Clermont, Florida

CLERMONT, Fla., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Venterra Realty recently acquired The Grove at Clermont community located in Orlando.

The 288-unit, two-story multi-family community was built in 2023 and offers modern one, two, and three-bedroom garden-style residences that range from 731 – 1415 square feet in ten unique floor plans. The apartments feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, side-by-side refrigerators, washers and dryers, and ample closet space. Some apartments feature kitchen islands and double-sink vanities.

The Grove at Clermont Apartments

The property provides renters with access to a resort-style pool with gas grills, a 24-hour commercial caliber fitness center, a Pet Spa, a spacious clubhouse, and a bike storage facility with direct access to the South Lake Trail system.

Located in Clermont, the property is located just north of Highway 50, adjacent to a retail development that includes a Publix grocery store within walking distance. The property is bordered by the South Lake Trail, part of a 43-mile greenway corridor and recreational trail for walking, running and biking. Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and the National Training Grounds are major local employers.

Venterra will implement its resident-focused programs such as the Live it. Love it. Guarantee.™, the 48-Hour Maintenance Guarantee, and SMARTLEASING.

"We have seen excellent growth in the Clermont area, and are excited to expand our Florida portfolio with the addition of the amenity-rich property, The Grove at Clermont," said John Foresi , CEO of Venterra Realty. "Venterra has become known as a company that is committed to providing a market-leading living experience, and we look forward to identifying opportunities to further enhance the standard of living at The Grove at Clermont by implementing Venterra's customer-focused management platform," added Venterra Chairman, Andrew Stewart.

About Venterra:

Founded in 2001, Venterra Realty owns and manages approximately 80 communities and more than 23,000 apartment units across 19 major US cities that provide housing to over 45,000 people and 15,000 pets. The organization has completed approximately $9 billion in real estate transactions and currently manages a portfolio of multi-family real estate assets valued at $5.0 billion. Venterra is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering industry-leading customer experience. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

