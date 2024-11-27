Venterra Realty Acquires The Townhomes at Lake Park in Pearland, Texas

PEARLAND, Texas, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Venterra Realty recently acquired The Townhomes at Lake Park community located in Pearland, Texas.

The Townhomes at Lake Park

The 247-unit garden-style multi-family community is well located in Pearland, Texas, a suburb of South Houston. Venterra has a long track record in Pearland, having managed St. Andrews Apartments dating back to 2012. This city is also the site of its current development project, The Delta Pearland, which will open in early 2025. Pearland is an affluent area located approximately 10 miles south of the Texas Medical Center and is known for having an excellent school district.

The property consists of multi-level townhome-style apartment homes, all with ground-floor access and most with attached garages. All apartment homes feature modern finishes including stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, full-size washers and dryers, and oversized closets. Residents at The Townhomes at Lake Park can enjoy resort-style amenities including a sparkling pool with a poolside grilling area, a 24/7 fitness center and direct access to Clear Creek Trails.

Venterra will implement its resident-focused programs such as the Live it. Love it. Guarantee.™, the 48-Hour Maintenance Guarantee, and SMARTLEASING™.

"We have seen excellent growth in the Pearland market and are excited to expand our Texas portfolio in Pearland with the addition of The Townhomes at Lake Park," said John Foresi, CEO of Venterra Realty. "Venterra has become known as a company that is committed to providing a market-leading living experience, and we look forward to identifying opportunities to further enhance the standard of living at The Townhomes at Lake Park by implementing Venterra's customer-focused management platform," added Venterra Chairman, Andrew Stewart.

About Venterra:

Venterra Realty is a growing developer, owner, and operator of multifamily apartments with approximately 90 mixed-use and multifamily communities across 21 major US cities. Over 50,000 people and more than 16,000 pets call Venterra "home"! The Venterra Team is focused on achieving excellence in serving its three major stakeholders: residents, employees, and investors. Venterra has enjoyed tremendous growth and financial success over its 23-year history, with approximately $5.5 billion USD of assets under management. This success has been achieved through the exceptional commitment and dedication of Venterra's approximately 900 team members. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

