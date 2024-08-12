Venterra Realty Appoints Steve Fritzer as Director of Development

HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Venterra Realty recently announced the appointment of Steve Fritzer as Director of Development. In this role, Steve will spearhead Venterra's development of purpose-built rental home communities (Build-to-Rent) throughout Texas. Steve will be responsible for sourcing sites, design, construction oversight, and supporting Venterra's internal teams to successfully lease up communities.

Steve Fritzer

With a distinguished 30-year career, Steve brings a wealth of experience in development and construction management roles to Venterra. His versatile development portfolio spans asset classes including 55+ active living, hotels, grocery-anchored plazas, retail stores, and more. Steve's most recent experience with a leading Build-to-Rent developer in Texas allowed him to hone his expertise in creating rental communities of single-family homes and townhomes that resonate with modern living standards.

In addition to this primary focus on Build for Rent projects, Steve will help Venterra explore other product types (i.e. 55+ active living) and pursue larger master-planned land developments. We are excited about the experience and versatility Steve brings to an already deep and successful development team that will allow us to expand our residential product breadth and continue growing our development pipeline across our Texas markets.

"Steve's appointment marks a significant milestone for Venterra as we expand our residential product line," said Venterra CEO, John Foresi. "His vision, innovative spirit, and extensive development experiences are exactly what we need to navigate the promising Build-to-Rent landscape. We look forward to the advancements our Texas development team will achieve working alongside Steve."

"Bringing Steve into the Venterra team is a strategic move that aligns with our vision for Venterra's future," said Venterra Chairman, Andrew Stewart. "His expertise and passion for development are rare to find, and I am confident that he will help us make great progress in these development initiatives."

About Venterra:

Founded in 2001, Venterra Realty develops, owns and manages approximately 90 communities and about 26,000 apartment units across 21 major US cities. Venterra provides housing to over 50,000 people and 15,000 pets. The organization has completed $9.5 Billion in real estate transactions and currently manages a portfolio of multi-family real estate assets valued at approximately $5.5 Billion. Venterra is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering industry-leading customer experience. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

Contact: Allie Lewnes, Communications Manager & Brand Specialist; [email protected]

SOURCE Venterra Realty