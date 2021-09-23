Venterra Realty Breaks Ground on Cypress Multi-Family Development

When fully built out, the site will host a 336-unit community complete with an 8,600 square foot clubhouse, resort-style pool, outdoor lounge, fitness center, package lockers, "WeWork" style workspaces and more, with the first units to be delivered in Q3 of 2022. About 25 miles northwest of downtown Houston, the location of this development offers a vibrant economy, highly rated schools, and proximate access to highways and shopping. The site is conveniently located near the Grand Parkway and the recently expanded US 290, providing easy access to seven of Houston's major employment centers including The Woodlands, Energy Corridor, Memorial City, Westchase, Uptown/Galleria, Downtown Houston and the 290/Beltway 8 Industrial area all within a 45-minute drive.

"This strategic development expands Venterra's footprint in the Houston metroplex, a market where our portfolio has seen proven success. Once delivered, this community will earn an accretive return for our investors and will provide the residents of Cypress with a first-class living experience," said John Foresi, CEO of Venterra Realty. "With this development, we look forward to welcoming residents to a modern, technologically advanced living community with convenient access to Houston's abundant dining, shopping and entertainment options," added Venterra Chairman, Andrew Stewart.

From site selection to completion, Venterra has enlisted industry-leading partners to ensure a first-class level of execution. Finalizing the site acquisition, Venterra worked with Clay Roper from Caldwell Companies who represented Venterra on the land transaction and Nick Welch and Kyle Shaw from Regions Bank for construction financing. The architect for the development is Meeks + Partners. Domain Builders was chosen as the general contractor.

"Partnering with this team of exceptionally experienced companies is part of Venterra's broader strategy to be a leader in the development of well located, exceptional multi-family housing," said Neil Simon, Venterra Vice President of Development.

About Venterra:

Founded in 2001, Venterra Realty owns and manages more than 65 communities and over 18,000 apartment units across 12 major US cities. The organization has completed almost $7.0 billion in real estate transactions and currently manages a portfolio of multi-family real estate assets valued at approximately $3.5 billion. Venterra is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering industry-leading customer experience. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

