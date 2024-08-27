Venterra Realty Named on the 2024 PEOPLE Companies That Care List

HOUSTON, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® and PEOPLE magazine have recognized Venterra Realty as one of the 2024 PEOPLE Companies That Care®. This is the second consecutive year Venterra has been named on this prestigious list.

The PEOPLE Companies That Care list is based on over 1.3 million employee survey responses and data from companies representing the experience of more than 8.2 million employees. Of those surveys, more than a million came from employees at companies eligible for this year's list and the rankings are based on that feedback.

Companies also submit essays which are validated by employee survey data to give a complete picture of the way an organization cares for its employees, its community, and the planet. To be considered for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™ and have at least 10 U.S. employees.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized on this list dedicated to recognizing companies that care, for a second year in a row," said Venterra CEO, John Foresi. "Our team's enthusiasm in positively impacting our community and supporting one another is truly inspiring. Such acknowledgments motivate us to continue our efforts in ensuring a supportive and caring environment for everyone."

"By fostering an environment where everyone feels valued and supported, we are able to achieve remarkable results and make a meaningful impact," said Andrew Stewart, Venterra Chairman. "Our employees have transformed the concept of a Culture of Care into a tangible, real-life culture that drives our growth and innovation. We couldn't be more proud and grateful for the unwavering commitment of our colleagues and the profound difference they make every day."

The Companies That Care list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

"What these companies prove is that taking care of your workforce is an investment — not a cost," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "And companies that do it the right way will reap the benefits: more engagement, faster innovation, and a healthy bottom line."

"Each year, we look forward to highlighting the innovative ways these companies give back to their employees, communities and the world," says Wendy Naugle, PEOPLE editor-in-chief. "Celebrating the care and kindness they show is a natural extension of our editorial mission—to show what's possible when ordinary people commit to extraordinary endeavors."

About Venterra:

Founded in 2001, Venterra Realty develops, owns and manages approximately 90 communities and about 26,000 apartment units across 21 major US cities. Venterra provides housing to over 50,000 people and 15,000 pets. The organization has completed $9.7 Billion in real estate transactions and currently manages a portfolio of multi-family real estate assets valued at approximately $5.5 Billion. Venterra is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering industry-leading customer experience. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

About the PEOPLE Companies That Care List

Great Place To Work selected the 2024 PEOPLE Companies That Care List by gathering and analyzing over 1.3 million confidential survey responses from companies representing more than 8.2 million U.S. employees at Great Place To Work Certified organizations. Of those, more than a million responses came from employees at companies eligible for the list and these rankings are based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

About PEOPLE

PEOPLE delivers the most trustworthy celebrity news and captivating human-interest stories, connecting you to the pulse of American culture. Since our first issue hit stands in 1974, we have been striving to tell compelling stories about the people behind the issues, as opposed to just the issues themselves. We are your everyday escape, taking you inside the lives of intriguing stars, newsmakers, up-and-comers, and ordinary people doing extraordinary things. We serve and delight you by providing ideas about beauty, food, and style through the lens of the people influencing the trends. And we are a force for good by telling stories of hope, optimism, and kindness that drive conversation and inspire action.

